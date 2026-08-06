First post-Bazball England squad signals selection reset as Lawrence, Pope, and Cook return for Pakistan Tests
England's first post-Bazball squad signals a measured selection reset before the Pakistan Test series.
England’s first Test squad of the post-Bazball era bears the unmistakable imprint of transition, with Joe Root restored as captain and several discarded players recalled for the opening two matches of the three-Test series against Pakistan.
The 16-member group represents England’s first selection since the dismantling of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum leadership axis that had defined their Test cricket for four years. Stokes has retired, while McCullum has relinquished control of the Test side to concentrate on England’s limited-overs teams.
Root, who previously captained England between 2017 and 2022, will consequently begin his second permanent tenure at Headingley on August 19. Marcus Trescothick will operate as interim head coach during the Pakistan series before Stephen Fleming formally assumes control of the Test team.
The new regime’s first squad does not amount to a wholesale ideological rejection of Bazball. Several players cultivated during the Stokes-McCullum period remain central to England’s plans, including Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and a formidable collection of fast bowlers. Nevertheless, the recalls of Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope and Sam Cook suggest a renewed willingness to reconsider players who had slipped beyond the immediate first-choice group.
Jordan Cox promoted after Jacob Bethell injury
Jordan Cox has been entrusted with the No. 3 position after Jacob Bethell was ruled out of the entire series with a right-knee injury sustained during England’s one-day international series against India. Cox made his Test debut against New Zealand in June, initially batting at No. 7, but will now be elevated to one of the most demanding positions in the order. Pope, who lost his place during England’s Ashes defeat in Australia, returns as a reserve rather than reclaiming the position automatically.
Lawrence has been recalled for the first time since facing Sri Lanka in 2024 and is expected to bat at No. 6. His prolific County Championship season for Surrey has forced him back into consideration, while his off-spin could help England compensate for the absence of a genuine all-rounder.
That problem may become the defining selection question of the post-Stokes era. Without a player capable of operating as both a frontline batter and bowler, England must choose between extending their batting order and retaining sufficient bowling depth. Shoaib Bashir remains the principal specialist spinner, while Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue provide England with an unusually broad range of pace options.
“We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team,” national selector Marcus North said. The first Test begins at Headingley on August 19, followed by the second at Lord’s from August 27. The final match will be played at Edgbaston in September.
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England squad for first two Pakistan Tests
Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More