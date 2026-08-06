Auqib Nabi's India call-up sparks Wasim Jaffer verdict: 'He deserved better'
Wasim Jaffer welcomed Nabi's inclusion in the Test squad, saying the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had done enough to earn a place in the original squad.
Auqib Nabi's long wait for a maiden India call-up has finally come to an end, with the pacer earning a place in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out through injury. Nabi enjoyed an outstanding domestic season, playing a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign and emerging as one of the country's most promising fast bowlers. His performances had already sparked calls for national selection, with many questioning why he had initially been overlooked for the Sri Lanka tour. Fate, however, had other plans. Bumrah's failure to recover in time opened the door, and Nabi grabbed the opportunity to realise a dream he had been working towards through consistent performances on the domestic circuit.
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer welcomed Nabi's inclusion in the Test squad, saying the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had done enough to earn a place in the original squad and deserved the opportunity after an impressive domestic season.
“It’s a big thing and a very happy moment. And you are absolutely right that after performing so well, he (Auqib Nabi) probably shouldn’t have come in as a replacement in the first place. But better late than never. I’m very happy for him because he deserves to be in the initial squad," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.
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Nabi dominated Ranji Trophy in last two seasons
Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket over the past two Ranji Trophy seasons, picking up 104 wickets, including 60 in the 2025-26 campaign. His consistent displays played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title. More than just a specialist fast bowler, Nabi is also a useful lower-order batter. He was recently part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka, where he impressed again by taking six wickets in two first-class matches.
Jaffer also congratulated Nabi on creating history for Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope that the young pacer would make the most of his opportunity if he gets a chance in the playing XI.
“When a player performs this well, he should be a first-choice selection. But anyway, congratulations to him for becoming the first player to make it through in the Test team from J&K and on the basis of his performance. I hope that if he gets an opportunity, he proves why he has performed so well,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More