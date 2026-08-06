Auqib Nabi's India call-up sparks Wasim Jaffer verdict: 'He deserved better'

Auqib Nabi's long wait for a maiden India call-up has finally come to an end, with the pacer earning a place in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out through injury. Nabi enjoyed an outstanding domestic season, playing a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign and emerging as one of the country's most promising fast bowlers. His performances had already sparked calls for national selection, with many questioning why he had initially been overlooked for the Sri Lanka tour. Fate, however, had other plans. Bumrah's failure to recover in time opened the door, and Nabi grabbed the opportunity to realise a dream he had been working towards through consistent performances on the domestic circuit. Auqib Nabi has been picked in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka Tests after Jasprit Bumrah failed to return in time. (SLC)

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer welcomed Nabi's inclusion in the Test squad, saying the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had done enough to earn a place in the original squad and deserved the opportunity after an impressive domestic season.

“It’s a big thing and a very happy moment. And you are absolutely right that after performing so well, he (Auqib Nabi) probably shouldn’t have come in as a replacement in the first place. But better late than never. I’m very happy for him because he deserves to be in the initial squad," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Harshit Rana flagged overweight, Siraj caught off-guard: CoE's flawed fitness system exposed as BCCI orders overhaul

Nabi dominated Ranji Trophy in last two seasons Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket over the past two Ranji Trophy seasons, picking up 104 wickets, including 60 in the 2025-26 campaign. His consistent displays played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title. More than just a specialist fast bowler, Nabi is also a useful lower-order batter. He was recently part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka, where he impressed again by taking six wickets in two first-class matches.

Jaffer also congratulated Nabi on creating history for Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope that the young pacer would make the most of his opportunity if he gets a chance in the playing XI.

“When a player performs this well, he should be a first-choice selection. But anyway, congratulations to him for becoming the first player to make it through in the Test team from J&K and on the basis of his performance. I hope that if he gets an opportunity, he proves why he has performed so well,” he added.