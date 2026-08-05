Jos Buttler keeps it real after becoming leading run-scorer in T20s: ‘Sooryavanshi will break this record one day'

Jos Buttler celebrated becoming the leading run-scorer in men’s T20 cricket by reflecting on his recent return to form and joking that India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could eventually take the record away from him. Buttler moved past Kieron Pollard’s career tally during Manchester Super Giants’ match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, adding another major milestone to a white-ball career that has spanned international cricket and franchise leagues across the world. Jos Buttler and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (ANI)

The achievement came at the end of a remarkable personal turnaround. Buttler admitted that only a few months earlier, he had been battling for rhythm and confidence. In recent weeks, however, the former England captain feels he has rediscovered his best form.

Speaking to Sky Cricket, Buttler said: “Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun. You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focussing on. I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done.”

Buttler jokes Sooryavanshi could break the record Buttler also expressed his pride at moving to the top of a list featuring some of the greatest batters in T20 history.

“Yeah it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone,” Buttler said. “Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment.”

The reference to Sooryavanshi underlined the reputation the Indian teenager has already developed despite being only 15. His fearless batting and extraordinary power have made him one of the most closely watched young players in world cricket.

Buttler also revealed that he had hoped to pass Pollard while the West Indies great was present in the opposition dugout during Manchester’s previous match against MI London. “Actually, we played against MI London last game, would've been nice to get past Polly while he was there, sat in the dugout,” he added. “Some great names on there, some special players, so yeah, I'm really proud of that.”

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The record represents more than longevity for Buttler. It arrives after a difficult period in which his form had dipped, and questions had grown around whether he could return to his destructive best. His response has been emphatic. Rather than allowing the lean spell to define him, Buttler has rediscovered the fluency, power and confidence that made him one of the defining T20 batters of his generation. For now, Buttler stands above every other batter in the format’s run-scoring charts. His own prediction, however, is that Sooryavanshi may one day be the player who replaces him.