Jos Buttler keeps it real after becoming leading run-scorer in T20s: ‘Sooryavanshi will break this record one day'
Celebrating his achievement, Jos Buttler humorously noted that young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might surpass him.
Jos Buttler celebrated becoming the leading run-scorer in men’s T20 cricket by reflecting on his recent return to form and joking that India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could eventually take the record away from him. Buttler moved past Kieron Pollard’s career tally during Manchester Super Giants’ match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, adding another major milestone to a white-ball career that has spanned international cricket and franchise leagues across the world.
The achievement came at the end of a remarkable personal turnaround. Buttler admitted that only a few months earlier, he had been battling for rhythm and confidence. In recent weeks, however, the former England captain feels he has rediscovered his best form.
Speaking to Sky Cricket, Buttler said: “Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun. You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focussing on. I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done.”
Buttler jokes Sooryavanshi could break the record
Buttler also expressed his pride at moving to the top of a list featuring some of the greatest batters in T20 history.
“Yeah it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone,” Buttler said. “Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment.”
The reference to Sooryavanshi underlined the reputation the Indian teenager has already developed despite being only 15. His fearless batting and extraordinary power have made him one of the most closely watched young players in world cricket.
Buttler also revealed that he had hoped to pass Pollard while the West Indies great was present in the opposition dugout during Manchester’s previous match against MI London. “Actually, we played against MI London last game, would've been nice to get past Polly while he was there, sat in the dugout,” he added. “Some great names on there, some special players, so yeah, I'm really proud of that.”
Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane challenges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after lukewarm start to India career: ‘International cricket is not IPL’
The record represents more than longevity for Buttler. It arrives after a difficult period in which his form had dipped, and questions had grown around whether he could return to his destructive best. His response has been emphatic. Rather than allowing the lean spell to define him, Buttler has rediscovered the fluency, power and confidence that made him one of the defining T20 batters of his generation. For now, Buttler stands above every other batter in the format’s run-scoring charts. His own prediction, however, is that Sooryavanshi may one day be the player who replaces him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More