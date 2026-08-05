'Bigger impact than Sachin Tendulkar': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi backed for greatness, but Shaw-Kambli warning issued
Robin Uthappa believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the talent to leave an even bigger mark on white-ball cricket than Sachin Tendulkar.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already being tipped as one of India's brightest prospects in white-ball cricket. At just 15, he earned his maiden India call-up after impressive performances in Under-19 cricket, the IPL and for India A, making it difficult for the selectors to overlook his talent. His international career began with a challenging tour of England, where he found runs hard to come by, but the youngster responded in impressive fashion. He bounced back with a memorable series against Zimbabwe, finishing as the Player of the Series after producing a string of match-winning performances. The turnaround not only underlined his ability to handle setbacks but also strengthened the belief that he has the temperament and talent to become a key player for India in the years ahead.
Former India batter Robin Uthappa believes Sooryavanshi has the talent to leave an even bigger mark on white-ball cricket than Sachin Tendulkar. However, he stressed that the youngster's long-term success will depend on how carefully his career is managed, citing the examples of Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw as talented players whose careers lost momentum.
"He could have a bigger impact on white-ball than Tendulkar. But how he's managed is going to be important. We've seen in Indian cricket exciting players come through the ranks. We saw Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw and started asking what they would become when they were 17-18 years old. And then suddenly they fall off the wagon," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.
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The 15-year-old was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 in India's 3-0 T20I sweep of Zimbabwe in Harare. His impressive performances also earned him a massive jump of 230 places in the ICC T20I batting rankings, taking him to a career-best 48th position.
“Can he stay pristine till he's 20?”
Uthappa also urged those around Sooryavanshi to protect the youngster from unnecessary distractions, saying the next few years would be crucial in shaping his career. He praised the 15-year-old for prioritising cricket over commercial opportunities and stressed the importance of preserving his focus as his profile continues to grow.
"So that will be Vaibhav's first test. Can he stay pristine for the game over a period of five years? He's 15 now, so can he stay pristine till he's 20? There's so much innocence to who he is that you want that to be protected. I love the fact that he's saying no to every advertisement and he's focusing only on cricket. Because when he's 18, he'll start being perceived as a man and the female attention will come. That can be a distraction as well," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More