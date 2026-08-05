Cesar Gastelum cause of death: How did Mexican social media influencer die? Chilling livestream video goes viral
Cesar Gastelum, a 600,000-follower TikTok influencer, was shot dead during a livestream in Culiacan.
Cesar Gastelum's cause of death: A social media influencer was tragically shot and killed during a livestream.
Cesar Gastelum, a Mexican influencer boasting 600,000 followers on TikTok, was fatally shot on Tuesday outside a fast food establishment in the northwestern city of Culiacan.
At the time of the incident, he was live streaming with friends. Gastelum, recognized for his comedic videos, was broadcasting live outside the fast food restaurant when two individuals on a motorcycle, both donning helmets, approached him and his companions.
In a livestream recording, the motorcycle rider seemed to discharge a firearm directly at Gastelum’s head.
What we know about Culiacán
Culiacán serves as the capital of Sinaloa, a region where competing factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have instigated nearly two years of violence.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum assumed office in October 2024, at a time when Sinaloa was descending into a new wave of violence following the kidnapping of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada by a son of the former cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Zambada was transferred to US authorities, leading his faction of the cartel to engage in conflict with the faction led by Guzmán’s sons.
At first, the residents of Culiacan found themselves in the midst of the violence, but the dispute later escalated to a statewide level. US President Donald Trump classified the Sinaloa Cartel, along with others, as a foreign terrorist organization.
A security official in Sinaloa state verified Gastelum's death and reported that a major security operation was in progress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More