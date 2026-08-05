Cesar Gastelum cause of death: How did Mexican social media influencer die? Chilling livestream video goes viral

Cesar Gastelum's cause of death: A social media influencer was tragically shot and killed during a livestream. Amidst escalating violence in Sinaloa, TikTok star Cesar Gastelum was killed during a livestream in Culiacán when two armed individuals approached him on a motorcycle, drawing attention to the region's cartel turmoil. (TikTok)

Cesar Gastelum, a Mexican influencer boasting 600,000 followers on TikTok, was fatally shot on Tuesday outside a fast food establishment in the northwestern city of Culiacan.

At the time of the incident, he was live streaming with friends. Gastelum, recognized for his comedic videos, was broadcasting live outside the fast food restaurant when two individuals on a motorcycle, both donning helmets, approached him and his companions.

In a livestream recording, the motorcycle rider seemed to discharge a firearm directly at Gastelum’s head.