El Mencho death row: Who killed CJNG cartel boss in Jalisco? Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum's operation explained

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus revealed first details. “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Mexican army killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, an official told Reuters and The Associated Press. The killing followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Videos on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over Puerto Vallarta. The city's airport also issued an alert.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau tweeted: I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed “El Mencho,” one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins. This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys./Los buenos somos más que los malos. Felicidades a las fuerzas de orden público de la gran nación mexicana."

Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes , aka El Mencho, was killed in a Mexican military operation in Jalisco on Sunday, officials said. The death of the drug cartel kingpin has sparked violence across Puerto Vallarta, Tapalpa, Guadalajara, and other cities. Meanwhile, the US reacted to the operation, saying it was a ‘great development’.

“I have given the instruction to immediately establish the security coordination table with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population,” Lemus added.

He further retweeted a post, confirming that the National Intelligence Center and the Attorney General's Office (FEMDO), Special Forces of the Mexican Army planned and executed the operation in Tapalpa.

“Various aircraft from the Air Force and the National Guard's Immediate Reaction Special Force intervened to achieve the detention of Ruben “N” (a) Mencho,” the post further added.

As per the tweet, military personnel were also attacked. “So in defense of their integrity they repelled the aggression, resulting in four members of the “CJNG” criminal group dead at the scene and three seriously injured, who lost their lives during their transfer via air to Mexico City; among the latter is Ruben “N” (a) Mencho, however, the corresponding authorities will handle the expert activities for their identification.”

Read More: ‘Americans taken hostage…’: Big claim after El Mencho's death; scary scenes in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara

“In addition to the above, two other members of this criminal organization were detained and various weaponry and armored vehicles were seized, including rocket launchers capable of downing aircraft and destroying armored vehicles.”

The post also mentioned support from Washington.

Trump's pressure on Mexico The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has criticized the “kingpin” strategy of previous administrations that took out cartel leaders only to trigger explosions of violence as cartels fractured.

(With AP inputs)