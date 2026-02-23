El Mencho killed: 5 things to know about Mexican drug kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes

One of the world’s most feared and wanted drug lords, the Mexican cartel boss known as “El Mencho” has reportedly been killed in an operation by security forces, according to local reports. 5 things to know about Mexican drug cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (AP)

According to Mexican media reports citing government sources, the cartel boss whose real name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed on Sunday in the western state of Jalisco.

The 59-year old crime boss was the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel which in recent years has grown into one of Mexico’s most powerful and feared criminal groups.

The United States had placed a $15 million (£11 million) reward on him offering the massive bounty for information leading to his capture.