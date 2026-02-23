Edit Profile
    El Mencho killed: 5 things to know about Mexican drug kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes

    Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes known as 'El Mencho' the powerful leader of the and one of the world’s most wanted drug lords, has reportedly been killed in Mexico.

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:06 AM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    One of the world’s most feared and wanted drug lords, the Mexican cartel boss known as “El Mencho” has reportedly been killed in an operation by security forces, according to local reports.

    5 things to know about Mexican drug cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (AP)
    5 things to know about Mexican drug cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (AP)

    According to Mexican media reports citing government sources, the cartel boss whose real name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed on Sunday in the western state of Jalisco.

    The 59-year old crime boss was the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel which in recent years has grown into one of Mexico’s most powerful and feared criminal groups.

    The United States had placed a $15 million (£11 million) reward on him offering the massive bounty for information leading to his capture.

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

