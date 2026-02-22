Puerto Vallarta update: What is happening in Jalisco, Mexico? Scary videos emerge

Multiple videos of violence and vehicle fires came from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Sunday. Locals were advised to lock down amid federal operations in the municipality of Tapalpa, Jalisco, Mexican daily El Financiero reported. The report added that criminal groups and cartel members had responded to the operation with blockades, arson attacks, and armed confrontations.

Governor activates red alert Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus confirmed the unrest shortly after the operation began, explaining that criminal cells reacted by burning vehicles and obstructing highways both in the southern region and in metropolitan zones.

“Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I have given the instruction to immediately establish the security coordination table with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population,” he added.

Where blockades and attacks erupted Reports of cartel blockades quickly multiplied. In the Guadalajara metropolitan area, vehicles were set ablaze to stop traffic on Avenida 16 de Septiembre, La Paz, Periférico and Calzada Independencia.

Simultaneously, southern municipalities, including Tecolotlán, Tapalpa, Ojo de Agua, Linda Vista, Ayutla, Talpa, the Melaque junction, El Tuito and the highway toward Morelia, saw similar tactics.

The unrest even reached tourist centers. In Puerto Vallarta, public buses were torched downtown, motorcycle pursuits were reported, and a shootout erupted in Ixtapa.

Federal raid in Tapalpa According to state officials, the violence was directly tied to a federal operation in Tapalpa, a well-known mountain destination in southern Jalisco. Authorities have not released details of the mission, but the governor noted in his message that the federal deployment prompted the cartel response.

The state’s Security Cabinet issued its own statement indicating that coordination with national forces was ongoing to contain the situation.