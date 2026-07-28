Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Stage set for anti-paper leak bill debate, Oppn to take call on next course of action

Live

By

Monsoon session Parliament news: LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal, and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Parliament is set to take up a debate on the new tougher paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill – on Tuesday, as the BJP government at the Centre continues to face intense backlash over the NEET leak controversy. A stringent bill, which hikes fines and punishment for those convicted of examination paper leaks, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests by the Opposition that sought to corner the government over police violence during the recent student protests. Stage set for fiery debate After face-off between the ruling NDA and Opposition parties, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties and the two sides reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday, HT reported earlier. Birla allotted six hours for the debate and the Opposition already submitted 93 amendments to the bill, setting the stage for a fiery debate against the backdrop of the student protests that forced Pradhan’s ouster. The former minister walked into Parliament on Monday with a smile to a rousing welcome by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and sloganeering in his favour, drawing criticism from the Congress. Opposition questions Centre over police excesses The Opposition sought accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns during the sweeping protests over paper leaks on July 20 that brought the Capital to a halt and ultimately led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. In the evening, officials said that after discussions with speaker Om Birla, all major political parties agreed to discuss the bill starting Tuesday, HT reported earlier. “During the proceedings, speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that the issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations. Therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on the matter was deemed appropriate,” said an official, requesting anonymity. Opposition to decide on future course of action today Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Opposition would decide its future course of action on Tuesday over the anti-paper leak bill, while reiterating its demand that the Centre assure students that no injustice would be done to them and provide compensation to the families of those affected amid the ongoing row over the police action on student protesters. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the government must clearly state that students would not face any injustice in the future. "A decision on the course of action will be taken tomorrow. We demand that the government clearly state that no injustice will be done to the students, their families will receive compensation, and they will not face any injustice in the future either," he said. ‘No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan’ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) informed supporters that the government has “guaranteed” that all FIRs against protesters will be withdrawn and no legal action will be taken against them in the future. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, “After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan,” he said in a post on X, hours after flagging concerns over reports of detentions and arrests in various states. At around 2am on Tuesday, Das shared a video alongside CJP's legal point of contact Ratna Singh, saying they met some Delhi Police representatives, who were “interlocutors” in the negotiations. “We told them that we're afraid that the government won't keep its promise,” Das said in the clip, referring to the assurance of no legal action against protesters. He said that meeting lasted nearly three years. ...Read More

Stage set for fiery debate After face-off between the ruling NDA and Opposition parties, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties and the two sides reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday, HT reported earlier. Birla allotted six hours for the debate and the Opposition already submitted 93 amendments to the bill, setting the stage for a fiery debate against the backdrop of the student protests that forced Pradhan’s ouster. The former minister walked into Parliament on Monday with a smile to a rousing welcome by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and sloganeering in his favour, drawing criticism from the Congress. Opposition questions Centre over police excesses The Opposition sought accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns during the sweeping protests over paper leaks on July 20 that brought the Capital to a halt and ultimately led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. In the evening, officials said that after discussions with speaker Om Birla, all major political parties agreed to discuss the bill starting Tuesday, HT reported earlier. “During the proceedings, speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that the issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations. Therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on the matter was deemed appropriate,” said an official, requesting anonymity. Opposition to decide on future course of action today Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Opposition would decide its future course of action on Tuesday over the anti-paper leak bill, while reiterating its demand that the Centre assure students that no injustice would be done to them and provide compensation to the families of those affected amid the ongoing row over the police action on student protesters. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the government must clearly state that students would not face any injustice in the future. "A decision on the course of action will be taken tomorrow. We demand that the government clearly state that no injustice will be done to the students, their families will receive compensation, and they will not face any injustice in the future either," he said. ‘No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan’ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) informed supporters that the government has “guaranteed” that all FIRs against protesters will be withdrawn and no legal action will be taken against them in the future. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, “After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan,” he said in a post on X, hours after flagging concerns over reports of detentions and arrests in various states. At around 2am on Tuesday, Das shared a video alongside CJP's legal point of contact Ratna Singh, saying they met some Delhi Police representatives, who were “interlocutors” in the negotiations. “We told them that we're afraid that the government won't keep its promise,” Das said in the clip, referring to the assurance of no legal action against protesters. He said that meeting lasted nearly three years.