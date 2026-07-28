Parliament to debate tougher anti-paper leak bill today after days of Opposition protests

A stringent bill that hikes fines and punishment for those convicted of examination paper leaks is set to be debated in Parliament on Tuesday, a day after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid protests by the Opposition that sought to corner the government over police violence during the recent student protests. Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo for representation) (Sansad TV)

Union minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill –– which aims for stricter punishment, hikes the minimum jail term and quantum of fines, and promises speedy trials by setting up fast-track courts –– but the Opposition’s vociferous protests drowned the ruling side’s efforts to push through the bill twice.

Opposition's protest The united Opposition sought accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns during the sweeping protests over paper leaks on July 20 that brought the Capital to a halt and ultimately led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Also read: Bihar govt relents, to withdraw youth protest-linked cases, release all arrested after CJP, Oppn threaten new stir

In the evening, officials said that after discussions with speaker Om Birla, all major political parties agreed to discuss the bill starting Tuesday.

“During the proceedings, speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that the issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations. Therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on the matter was deemed appropriate,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

“Following this positive initiative, the Lok Sabha speaker personally engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties. Consequently, both the ruling party and the Opposition reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday. This move has further strengthened the spirit of consensus and dialogue within the House,” the official added.

Stage set for fiery debate Birla allotted six hours for the debate and the Opposition already submitted 93 amendments to the bill, setting the stage for a fiery debate against the backdrop of the student protests that forced Pradhan’s ouster. The former minister walked into Parliament on Monday with a smile to a rousing welcome by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and sloganeering in his favour, drawing criticism from the Congress.

Also read: CJP to launch website linking protesters with lawyers, Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore legal fund

The bill was introduced amid protests and slogans. The Lok Sabha was repeatedly adjourned through the day as the Opposition refused to relent.

When the Lok Sabha met at 5pm, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “All the members have come prepared. The Opposition has also given amendments. They, too, have prepared. This is an important bill for the youth and the students. From day one, they were asking for debates. But now they are behaving this way.”

Telugu Desam Party’s Krishna Prasad Tenneti nudged the Opposition, which had rushed to the Well of the House, “We have been waiting for a long time for this bill. You too, want to debate. I know many members have come prepared. Don’t you want to discuss the future of the country’s youth?”

What the new bill says The new bill substantially amends the 2024 Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, in line with promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of surging protests by students. The new bill proposes to finish trials within three months from the filing of the charge sheet, a special task force, time-bound probe, and daily proceedings during trial.

According to the proposed law, anyone resorting to “unfair means and offences”, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than “five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to ₹50 lakh”. Similarly, the service provider can be punished with a fine of ₹5 crore and the proportionate cost of exam shall also be recovered from the service provider, who will be barred from any responsibility for a public examination for eight years.

Also read: NEET paper leak case: First fast-track court hearing adjourned as CBI counsel skips proceedings

In the current law, the jail term for unfair means and offences was three to five years with ₹10 lakh fine. Service providers’ fine was ₹1 crore with a ban for four years.

In the morning, Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge led the charge in the Upper House. “It has never happened in the history of India that boys were beaten and dragged. Amit Shah ji is responsible!”

He later posted on X, “It is one of the gravest assaults on democracy in our history. Never before have students been beaten, dragged, and treated like criminals for raising their voices. Home minister Amit Shah must be held accountable! In Bihar, reports indicate use of AK-47 against students. True? Why are students being picked up in BJP ruled states?... Those responsible cannot escape accountability.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the system was “murderous” and slammed the government.

“The entire system is downright murderous against students. News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them. Mr. Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them,” Gandhi said.

“In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it’s Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi –– the pattern is the same everywhere. Mr. Modi, apologise to the country’s students. And take action against those who attacked and crushed the students –– not against the students themselves,” he added.

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien called for further steps.

“We must not fail our students and youth. We must not let them down. All credit to the champions. They have done the heavy lifting. From here onward, whatever we MPs from the Opposition do inside Parliament and outside Parliament and on the streets must reflect that,” he tweeted.

As the Lok Sabha saw repeated protests, the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha sought Shah’s statement on the use of pellet guns.

“What is the purpose of bringing the bill when the existing law on checking unfair means has not been used. So many cases of paper leaks happened, what did the government do…We are of the firm view that NEET should be abolished,” Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Tiruchi Siva said.

The ruling coalition attacked the Opposition for not allowing Parliament to work. “Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position, taking responsibility. The PM himself announced the setting up of fast-track courts for swift justice and a high-powered group to suggest education reforms…yet, the Opposition is stalling both Houses,” said a senior BJP leader.