The first proceedings in the NEET paper leak case before a newly designated fast-track court were delayed on Monday after no counsel appeared on behalf of the CBI. NEET paper leak case: First fast-track court hearing adjourned as CBI counsel skips proceedings (HT_PRINT)

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga was hearing the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal when the absence of the prosecution was brought on record.

"None appears on behalf of the state till 10:45 am to argue on the bail application," the judge observed, as per PTI. The court later adjourned the hearing to August 3 after the defence counsel requested more time, citing another matter listed before the Rohini district courts.

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The fast-track court also requested the Directorate of Prosecution to assign a public prosecutor to represent the prosecution in the court.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts would be established to ensure speedy hearings in paper leak cases.

Court designated to hear paper leak cases The special court was designated to handle criminal cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations. Judge Baliga took charge of the court on Saturday.

The Delhi High Court had issued a notification on July 23 appointing Baliga's court as a "Specially Designated Fast Track Court" to hear offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with related offences.

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Earlier hearing in NEET paper leak case Before the case was transferred to the designated court, Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the matter. On Friday, he extended the judicial custody of all 13 accused till August 6.

The court also rejected the bail plea of accused paediatrician Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, observing that the investigation had prima facie indicated that he was "one of the active conspirators of an organised paper leak gang".