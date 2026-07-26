'Eye on the future': PM Modi announces task force on exam reforms, day after Pradhan's resignation

In a video message, the PM said while the announcement of setting up fast track courts to try cases of irregularities in examinations have been made on a video posted on X on Thursday and the government is preparing to move a bill, the task force is being set up with an eye on the future and overall examination reforms.

The announcement comes a day before the Union government will move a bill in Parliament to implement harsher punishment and heavier penalty of up to ₹10 core for those convicted of paper leaks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced setting up of a high powered task force under Nandan Nilekani that will prepare a report on examination reforms.

The video comes a day after former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of sweeping protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Also read | 'Dharmendra Pradhan offered to resign on Day 1 of protests’: BJP leader makes bombshell claim

According to government sources, a multidisciplinary group of domain experts to help revamp NTA examinations, especially from a technology perspective, and bring about structural reforms in the system will include former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

This is the first time that a popular street protest has forced the resignation of a Union minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s three terms. Union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the education ministry.

On Sunday, Joshi took additional charge of the education ministry at Kartavya Bhavan. He chaired a meeting where he reviewed the implementation of various schemes and other initiatives of the department of school education and department of higher education, officials said.