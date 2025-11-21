Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to head IIT-B BoG

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 03:34 am IST

Radhakrishnan, who led ISRO from 2009 to 2014, brings extensive experience in both administration and academia. His tenure at the space agency was marked by the successful launch of Mangalyaan, India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in India, in 2014

Mumbai: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the chairperson of Board of Governors (BoG) at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) for a three-year term commencing on November 17.

Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan (HT Photo)
Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan (HT Photo)

Radhakrishnan, who led ISRO from 2009 to 2014, brings extensive experience in both administration and academia. His tenure at the space agency was marked by the successful launch of Mangalyaan, India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in India, in 2014. He succeeds Sharad Saraf, the first IIT-Bombay alumnus to hold the position, who completed his tenure this month.

He has earlier chaired the BoG of IIT-Kanpur and also led several national committees set up by the Ministry of Education for formulating higher education reforms, including a panel in 2021 that drafted a roadmap for Indian institutions to establish foreign campuses, a committee in 2022 to work on strengthening assessment and accreditation, and an expert group on revamping national entrance examinations in 2024.

Radhakrishnan has also been associated with key science and research initiatives in the country. He also chairs the Department of Science and Technology’s expert committees for SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institutes) and SAIF (Sophisticated Analytical Instruments Facilities) programmes. and also leads the Apex Review Committee for the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to head IIT-B BoG
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan has been appointed chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIT-B for a three-year term starting November 17. With a notable tenure at ISRO, he led the Mangalyaan mission and has a distinguished academic and administrative background. He succeeds Sharad Saraf and has previously chaired IIT-Kanpur's BoG while contributing to national education reforms.