Govt to sign MoU with Brahmakumaris against de-addition: Samrat

The state government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Brahmakumaris (Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Vidyalaya) to spearhead a comprehensive de-addiction and awareness campaign across the state, chief minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Sunday during the launch of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others taking oath during Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at Bihar Lok Bhawan in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar)

Choudhary and Bihar governor Syed Ata Hasnain participated virtually from Lok Bhawan in Patna at the event, which was organised by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports through the MY Bharat platform. The programme seeks to inspire the youth to remain free from substance abuse. It also marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign, with activities being organised every Sunday to spread awareness and mobilise society for this cause.

Choudhary said Bihar will remain a dry state and build a healthy, prosperous state. He emphasised that a strong resolve against addiction and wide public participation are essential for a developed Bihar. He announced that the state will partner with the Brahmakumaris to strengthen and expand the de-addiction campaign, ensuring coordination with all institutions working in this field to make the effort more effective and far-reaching.

The CM highlighted the state’s pioneering prohibition policy introduced in 2016, which he said has delivered significant benefits, particularly to women and families. He described Bihar as a densely populated state with a large consumer base that has reaped substantial advantages after the goods and services tax (GST) regime, while underscoring the need for simultaneous economic growth and social improvement.

Choudhary noted that Bihar’s land has historically been regarded as India’s “Swarn Bhoomi” (golden land) due to its contributions in knowledge, culture and social consciousness. Today, he said, the youth of Bihar must channel their energy and potential to build a developed and prosperous state. He called upon the people of the state, especially the young generation, not to fall prey to drugs and to actively contribute to nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Recalling the state’s educational initiatives, he pointed out that Bihar has established 221 degree colleges in the last few years to expand higher education opportunities. He also referred to ongoing efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in coordination with the central government, including programmes focused on villages, schools, colleges and youth.

The event featured a collective pledge against addiction by participants, including representatives of the Brahmakumaris organisation. Other dignitaries present or associated with the programme included Union minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with officials and volunteers from MY Bharat, NSS and related bodies in New Delhi. The nationwide campaign aims to engage over one crore youth through digital pledges, awareness drives, competitions and community events at more than 25,000 locations, linking individual resolve to the broader goal of a drug-free and developed India by 2047.

In Bihar, the planned MoU with the Brahmakumaris is expected to leverage the organisation’s spiritual and community outreach experience—already demonstrated through national partnerships under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan—to amplify local efforts in prevention, awareness and rehabilitation support. Choudhary reiterated that drug-free, healthy and aware youth form the strongest foundation for both a Viksit Bharat and a Samriddh Bihar, urging collective action involving society, educational institutions and voluntary organisations to achieve lasting results.