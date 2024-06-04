Bihar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for 40 seats to commence soon

Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024, conducted in seven phases across the country, is set to commence soon and the results for the same will be declared by Tuesday evening. In Bihar, candidates across 40 Lok Sabha constituencies remain in fray on result day. All preparations have been made for counting of votes in 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under tight security arrangements, election officials said. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Tuesday at 36 centres across the state. Further, the counting of the votes for the by-election to Agiaon assembly seat under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency will also take place today. The voter turnout across the state of Bihar for the general elections this year stood at 56.19 percent, across all the phases....Read More

Security remains tight across all the centres to maintain the law and order in the state. The electoral fate of 497 candidates across Bihar will be decided by this evening.

The last phase of voting in Bihar took place on June 1, for eight Lok Sabha seats, including Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.

Key candidates in Bihar Lok Sabha elections are RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and LJP president Chirag Paswan.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visited Delhi to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3, a day before the results of the Lok Sabha election results.

Nitish Kumar, returned to NDA earlier this year and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022.

In the exit poll results released on June 1, all major news outlets predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar. As per News18 exit poll results, the NDA alliance is likely to win 31-34 seats out of the total 40. The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win 13-16 seats, its ally JD(U) is likely to win around 15 seats, while the Congress-RJD alliance in the state is likely to be limited to just 6-8 seats.

According to the India Today-My Axis exit polls for Bihar, BJP is set to get 13-15 seats, JDU 9-11 seats, RJD 6-7 seats and Congress is likely to get 1-2 seats.

Shortly after the Bihar exit poll results were announced, the Congress-RJD alliance rejected the outcome, expressing confidence that they will emerge victorious in the state.

Rejecting the exit poll results, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said that the INDIA bloc would win over 25 seats in Bihar, claiming that the exit poll results was just a ‘psychological trick’ played by the NDA. He claimed, “The exit polls have played a psychological trick. Huge money is involved in the exercise. We are told that besides the stock markets, the Prime Minister’s Office also has a stake.”

“The exit poll agencies may claim to have carried out their own surveys. But we gained a first-hand sense of the popular sentiments during the elections. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav, and the coalition represented by him, promised jobs, fresh recruitment in railways and restoration of earlier system of employment in armed forces,” he added.

BJP is fighting the Bihar Lok Sabha election on 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led JDU is contesting on 16 seats and Chirag Paswan-led LJP is fighting the polls from 5 seats out of the total 40