Bihar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for 40 seats to commence soon
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024, conducted in seven phases across the country, is set to commence soon and the results for the same will be declared by Tuesday evening. In Bihar, candidates across 40 Lok Sabha constituencies remain in fray on result day. All preparations have been made for counting of votes in 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under tight security arrangements, election officials said. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Tuesday at 36 centres across the state. Further, the counting of the votes for the by-election to Agiaon assembly seat under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency will also take place today. The voter turnout across the state of Bihar for the general elections this year stood at 56.19 percent, across all the phases....Read More
Security remains tight across all the centres to maintain the law and order in the state. The electoral fate of 497 candidates across Bihar will be decided by this evening.
The last phase of voting in Bihar took place on June 1, for eight Lok Sabha seats, including Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.
Key candidates in Bihar Lok Sabha elections are RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and LJP president Chirag Paswan.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visited Delhi to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3, a day before the results of the Lok Sabha election results.
Nitish Kumar, returned to NDA earlier this year and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022.
In the exit poll results released on June 1, all major news outlets predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar. As per News18 exit poll results, the NDA alliance is likely to win 31-34 seats out of the total 40. The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win 13-16 seats, its ally JD(U) is likely to win around 15 seats, while the Congress-RJD alliance in the state is likely to be limited to just 6-8 seats.
According to the India Today-My Axis exit polls for Bihar, BJP is set to get 13-15 seats, JDU 9-11 seats, RJD 6-7 seats and Congress is likely to get 1-2 seats.
Shortly after the Bihar exit poll results were announced, the Congress-RJD alliance rejected the outcome, expressing confidence that they will emerge victorious in the state.
Rejecting the exit poll results, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said that the INDIA bloc would win over 25 seats in Bihar, claiming that the exit poll results was just a ‘psychological trick’ played by the NDA. He claimed, “The exit polls have played a psychological trick. Huge money is involved in the exercise. We are told that besides the stock markets, the Prime Minister’s Office also has a stake.”
“The exit poll agencies may claim to have carried out their own surveys. But we gained a first-hand sense of the popular sentiments during the elections. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav, and the coalition represented by him, promised jobs, fresh recruitment in railways and restoration of earlier system of employment in armed forces,” he added.
BJP is fighting the Bihar Lok Sabha election on 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led JDU is contesting on 16 seats and Chirag Paswan-led LJP is fighting the polls from 5 seats out of the total 40
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key constituencies to watch for in Bihar
The key constituencies to watch out for in Bihar Lok Sabha results 2024 are Patna Sahib, Arrah, Sasaram, Hajipur, Patliputra, Saran and Begusarai.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: What is the seat sharing arrangement in Bihar
For the NDA alliance, the BJP is contesting the polls for 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led JDU is contesting on 16 seats, and Chirag Paswan's LJP is contesting the elections from 5 seats.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: ‘Will get 25+ seats,’ claims RJD
RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha, while dismissing the exit poll results, claimed that the INDIA bloc will win over 25 seats in the elections, claiming a clear majority.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pappu Yadav's appeal to party workers
Independent candidate from Bihar, Pappu Yadav, said at a press conference on Monday, “Agar zabardasti loktantra ki maut hogi, toh Mahabharata ka sangram hoga (If democracy is killed forcefully, a fight like the Mahabharata will commence). To save democracy every worker in Purnea and Bihar should come ready to die tomorrow. Kafan bandh ke aaye (come with your shrouds). Har maathe pe kafan ho (May all of you come with shrouds over your head).”
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Heatwave prevails on result day
Amid heatwave conditions in Bihar on election result day, special arrangements have been made across the district headquarters for officials to battle the heat.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: RJD rejects exit poll results
RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha rejected the exit poll results by news agencies, maintaining that the Congress-RJD alliance will get over 25 seats in Bihar.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Exit poll results
According to the India Today-My Axis exit polls for Bihar, BJP is set to get 13-15 seats, JDU 9-11 seats, RJD 6-7 seats and Congress is likely to get 1-2 seats.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi
A day before the counting of the votes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar traveled to Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely to map out the strategy for the predicted NDA win.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key candidates in fray
Key candidates in Bihar Lok Sabha elections are RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and LJP president Chirag Paswan.
Bihar Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes across 36 centres in Bihar will commence at 8 am,