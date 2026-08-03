Marandi corners govt over ‘patronised’ illegal sand mining; Cong retaliates
Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday alleged the state government of providing political patronage to a rampant illegal sand mining trade operating in open defiance of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) monsoon ban
Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday alleged the state government of providing political patronage to a rampant illegal sand mining trade operating in open defiance of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) monsoon ban.
In a public statement, Marandi questioned why law enforcement remained a silent spectator to fleets of sand-smuggling trucks plying the roads of Ranchi and neighbouring districts without number plates or valid transit challans.
Drawing a sharp contrast in governance, the opposition leader pointed out the stark asymmetry in law enforcement, asking why ordinary citizens were swiftly tracked and penalised via high-tech traffic cameras for minor bike or car violations while massive commercial vehicles involved in environmental crimes enjoyed complete immunity.
He warned that this unregulated plunder was causing long-term ecological devastation, disrupting river flows, depleting groundwater levels, and accelerating riverbank erosion, while inflicting massive revenue losses on the state treasury. Marandi demanded immediate intervention from the CM to halt the illegal transport network.
Responding sharply to the allegations, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti dismissed Marandi’s claims as mere political posturing and urged him to verify ground realities before inciting a public outcry.
“Several sand banks across the state have been legally auctioned, meaning current transportations are simply moving legally permitted stock. Furthermore, a significant portion of the sand entering Jharkhand is being imported legally from Bihar with valid transit challans,” Shanti clarified defending the administration.
Shanti challenged the opposition leader to deploy his own representatives to the state borders to inspect the transport documentation firsthand rather than relying on unverified claims to score political points.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More