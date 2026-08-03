This silent heart condition may begin with unexplained fatigue: Cardiologist shares 5 signs, steps for early detection

Heart conditions are conventionally believed to announce themselves loudly, with obvious signs such as chest pain. While this can happen, some heart conditions may progress silently, beginning with seemingly ordinary symptoms that overlap with everyday problems such as stress, ageing or a hectic lifestyle. Because of this, you may ignore these signs, assuming that they are normal or will eventually subside when you sleep or the stressful period gets over. But doing this continuously may delay the diagnosis and allow the underlying condition to progress.



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Dr Sumanto Mukhopadhyay, structural heart intervention specialist and senior consultant in interventional cardiology at Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, shared simple steps that may help detect one such silent heart condition. It can make a lifelong difference.

The silent heart condition being discussed is heart valve disease. The cardiologist also shed light on why the risk may be particularly alarming: "Many people do not realise they have a problem until it has progressed significantly. In India, millions are affected, either because of childhood infections that damaged the valves over time or age-related changes that develop gradually.”

Since the damage and symptoms develop gradually, heart valve disease may remain undetected for years. This is why awareness and timely screenings are so important.