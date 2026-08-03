Wash your beard with care and apply beard oil, says hair designer and stylist Darshan Yewalekar

He also talks about how the amount of beard oil to be used depends upon your area of vicinity. He says," If you're staying in a high-humidity area, use only 2-3 drops of beard oil, but if you're at a higher altitude, you can use around 4-5 drops of oil to prevent your skin from getting dry".

He also mentions the use of a good beard oil to battle the itch and fungal growth. “Since you will have to shampoo your beard a lot, it is also important to nourish your beard with a good beard oil and refrain from using heavy oils like castor oil or coconut oil”, he says. Yewalekar further mentions the use of a low-viscosity beard oil that would moisturise your beard and regulate the pH levels of the skin underneath.

According to Celebrity Hair and Beard Stylist, Darshan Yewalekar, “Monsoon is filled with a lot of moisture and humidity; you're mostly indoors with less sunlight. So, it is advisable to wash your beard more often than regularly; if you wash twice, it has to be four times to make sure there is no fungal infection underneath your beard”.

He further says that in monsoon, the air can feel very wet and sticky. If the humidity goes over 80 per cent, there are chances of fungal growth under the skin beneath the beard.

Dermatologist Dr Dhanraj Chavan, ClearSkin Clinics & Hair, Pune, tells HT Shop Now, “Men often feel they have beard dandruff, razor burns, or an allergy. But when they get checked, it is a fungal infection under their beard hair. This can stay unseen for many weeks and can even worsen”.

The arrival of monsoon does bring cheers and joy, but it also arrives with humidity, itchy skin, and scalp. And for men, the issue does not stop at the scalp. An itchy beard is yet another problem they deal with.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

Why beards become a problem in humid weather Dr Chavan says, “A beard holds sweat, oil, rainwater, and even food close to the skin. Skin under heavy beard hair does not dry quickly. It can stay wet for hours. When you use masks, helmets, or towels, they rub against the skin. This makes the skin barrier weak”.

He further says, “Two groups of living things can use this to their advantage. Dermatophytes are the fungi that cause ringworm. They make tinea barbae happen. This is an infection that comes up in the beard area and in hair roots there”.

Second he mentions is Malassezia, a kind of yeast that eats skin oil, brings on seborrheic dermatitis. You can see this as greasy yellow flakes and feel itching along the beard line.

Bacterial folliculitis brings small bumps filled with pus around the hair roots. This can show up with both of the other problems.

Men who have diabetes, oily skin, or dandruff on their head, or who have had ringworm before on any part of their body, may see beard-area infections show up sooner and get worse when the weather is humid.

Warning signs to watch for Dr Chavan mentions the below signs to watch for and seek a dermatologist's help if you see any of these things under or near your beard

Itching that gets bad during the day, especially after you sweat

There may be red or ring-shaped spots that show up and spread under the hair.

Flaking or oily yellow scales can show up along the jaw and moustache.

Small pus-filled bumps at the base of hairs

Patchy hair fall within the beard He also mentions that patchy beard hair loss needs close watch. When something like an infection gets into the hair follicle, the hair there may break or fall out. If you wait too long for treatment, it can make the hair take longer to grow back.

Six habits that prevent beard fungus in monsoon Dry the beard all the way, every time: This is the most important thing you can do. Pat the beard dry with a clean towel after you wash it. If the beard is thick, use a dryer set to cool. You should not go to bed with a wet beard. Also, do not let rainwater stay in your beard after you get home or go out.

Wash your beard every day with a mild cleanser: Sweat and oil can build up quickly when the weather is humid. If you often see flakes, use a ketoconazole 2 per cent wash on your beard two times a week. Leave the wash on your skin for three to five minutes. That time helps it do its job before you wash it off.

Trim your beard shorter when it's hot:A short beard dries quickly and does not catch as much dirt. From July to September, it's good to keep your beard not too long or too short. This way, you get both comfort and style, and your skin will feel good too.

Do not share grooming tools: Trimmers, razors, combs, and towels can move fungal spores from one person to another fast. At the barber, always ask for clean or new blades. A big part of the beard-area infections I see come after a salon visit.

Use less beard oil and balm at this time:The yeast called Malassezia grows when there is oil on your skin. Thick products that feel fine in winter can make the yeast worse when it rains. It is better to skip these, or you can use a light, non-greasy one instead.

Change the towels and pillow covers often:A damp cloth can hold spores. It is good to change them two or three times a week during the rainy season.

The steroid cream mistake

Dr Chavan says, "The most harmful problem I see is when people use steroid creams on their own. These creams can stop the itch fast, so people think they work well. But in reality, these steroids cover up how the skin reacts, while the problem keeps getting worse. You end up with a bigger and hard-to-treat skin problem.

Beard-area fungal infections often need the right antifungal treatment. You may need to use a cream or take medicine by mouth for two to six weeks. A doctor should watch over this. Many people stop the treatment early when the itch feels better. This is the top reason why the infection comes back.

The rule for beards in the monsoon is simple. Keep your beard clean and make sure it stays dry. If there is any skin problem under your beard, treat it like a health problem. Do not look at it as just about grooming. If you find this problem in the first week or two, it gets better fast, and your beard grows back just like before.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)