Tired of my hair fall, I tried and tested this haircare kit for 2 weeks: Did it really reduce my problem?

Blame it on hormones or the weather, but lately I have been facing tremendous hair breakage and fall. On my pillow, in the bathroom sink, even at times, hanging on my shoulder. And this phase was both embarrassing and stressful for me, leading to more hair fall, eventually! I tried a couple of hair care products too. Maybe experimenting with different shampoos and conditioners might also have been a culprit in increasing my hair fall. That's when I got a call. Traya Hair care kit: My honest take

As a beauty expert at HT Shop Now, I regularly interact with hair care and skin care brands. On the other end of the call this time was an executive from Traya, a brand that has been personalising hair care solutions.

The process of curating your hair care kit: Unlike the other brands, Traya claims to address the root cause of your hair problems, which is what I was basically looking for. However, as easy as it sounds, the process of getting your curated kit is a little time-consuming. There are several steps involved, which I went through as well.

Step-1: Take the hair test: As Traya's approach is personalised, the first step towards your hair care is taking a hair test to analyse your hair concern. From hair fall, dandruff, to scalp issues, every hair and scalp concern is listed, and all you have to do is select your hair issue and answer a few questions. This helps the brand to curate your hair kit easily. This is a 2-4 minute procedure.

Step-2: Buy your plan: Based on your responses, the health expert will suggest a personalised hair kit that you will have to buy. This kit would have a shampoo, conditioner, hair serum or hair oil, and an oral hair supplement, as per your hair concerns. This takes approximately 5 minutes.

Step-3: Hair coach assistance: This is the best step by far that Traya has taken. Unlike other brands, Traya helps you talk with your hair coach within 3-5 months of using the hair care kit. You can ask your queries, raise concerns, and give feedback based on your use of the products.