Tired of my hair fall, I tried and tested this haircare kit for 2 weeks: Did it really reduce my problem?

Blame it on hormones or the weather, but lately I have been facing tremendous hair breakage and fall. On my pillow, in the bathroom sink, even at times, hanging on my shoulder. And this phase was both embarrassing and stressful for me, leading to more hair fall, eventually! I tried a couple of hair care products too. Maybe experimenting with different shampoos and conditioners might also have been a culprit in increasing my hair fall. That's when I got a call.
As a beauty expert at HT Shop Now, I regularly interact with hair care and skin care brands. On the other end of the call this time was an executive from Traya, a brand that has been personalising hair care solutions.
The process of curating your hair care kit:
Unlike the other brands, Traya claims to address the root cause of your hair problems, which is what I was basically looking for. However, as easy as it sounds, the process of getting your curated kit is a little time-consuming. There are several steps involved, which I went through as well.
Step-1: Take the hair test: As Traya's approach is personalised, the first step towards your hair care is taking a hair test to analyse your hair concern. From hair fall, dandruff, to scalp issues, every hair and scalp concern is listed, and all you have to do is select your hair issue and answer a few questions. This helps the brand to curate your hair kit easily. This is a 2-4 minute procedure.
Step-2: Buy your plan: Based on your responses, the health expert will suggest a personalised hair kit that you will have to buy. This kit would have a shampoo, conditioner, hair serum or hair oil, and an oral hair supplement, as per your hair concerns. This takes approximately 5 minutes.
Step-3: Hair coach assistance: This is the best step by far that Traya has taken. Unlike other brands, Traya helps you talk with your hair coach within 3-5 months of using the hair care kit. You can ask your queries, raise concerns, and give feedback based on your use of the products.
My honest take on my personalised hair care kit:
Since I was struggling with hair fall, my personalised kit contained a hair defence shampoo, a defence conditioner, a nourish hair oil, and hair vitamin capsules.
What I liked:
Defence Shampoo:
The shampoo felt gentle on my scalp and didn’t strip my hair of natural oils. The shampoo comes with mild cleansing agents and nourishing ingredients like Biotin and Niacinamide that help with overall scalp health. It lathered nicely and left my scalp feeling clean without being dry, which helped manage itchiness and oil buildup. To my surprise, though the shampoo is gentle, it's effective in taking off the oil within the very first wash. The pump dispenser was easy to use.
Defence Conditioner:
The defence conditioner helped detangle my hair far better than what I was using before. It made my hair smoother, softer and gave a bit of shine. The conditioner has biotin and niacinamide, which moisturised my hair really well.
Nourish Hair Oil:
The Traya nourish hair oil is fortified with freshly cut herbs and 9 cold-pressed oils to give your hair ultimate shine. Since it was recommended to massage my hair and scalp with the nourish hair oil every time I wash my hair, I did that as a ritual. I kept the oil overnight and washed it the next day. The best part about nourish oil is that it is not sticky in nature and adds a shine to my hair. The bottle comes with a twist and use nozzle, which makes it easy to apply directly onto your scalp without spills.
Hair vitamins:
Though I was a bit reluctant to take the supplements, the positive is that I did not notice any reactions. I used it after consulting with a doctor, and the same is advisable for users.
What could have been improved
Defence Shampoo and conditioner The only downside of the shampoo, according to me, is its quantity and price. The price of a 100 ml bottle is ₹267 on Traya's website, and that could be disappointing. As the bottle finished pretty quickly in 2 weeks! I wish the quantity of shampoo and conditioner could have been more. For someone with really long hair, this could be an expensive affair.
Nourish Hair Oil:
As the nourish oil is infused with botanicals, you may find it has a slight fragrance which might be a put-off for some. Again, for someone with long hair, the oil could fall slightly heavy on their pocket. A 100 ml oil bottle costs ₹444, and buying it almost every month could be worth considering.
Final Verdict: Though my review is based on two weeks of using the kit, I did notice some reduction in my hair fall. However, I could not find a solution to my frizz using this kit. Moreover, the price vs quantity factor is a crucial consideration for using it for months.
(The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)
