8 buttery-smooth crayon lipsticks for a bold look on every skin tone: 8 perfect picks for your Valentine's date

The world of lipsticks and lip products is endless, and one such beauty marvel is lip crayons. These lip crayons or crayon lipsticks are buttery, soft on your lips, add a perfect tint, keep your lips moisturised, are long-lasting, and are great for both your daytime affairs and night outs. Lip crayons for soft and buttery lips (Pexels)

What makes them even more irresistible is their multitasking magic. Combining the benefits of a lip balm, lipstick, and lip liner in a single stick, lip crayons fit seamlessly into your everyday beauty routine.

While Valentine's Day is just a few days away, lip crayons are your definite must-haves for the occasion. From giving you that perfect date-ready feel to keeping your lip colour stay put during your dinner date, these lip crayons make you look adorable throughout your Valentine's date. And to help you pick the right crayon lipstick, we have created this rundown of the top 8 lip crayons for you.

How have we selected the top 8 picks: All the lip crayons listed below have been carefully chosen after considering their ratings and reviews on Amazon India. Other factors taken into consideration for selecting these crayon lipsticks are:

Stay: One of the most important features to consider before choosing a lip crayon is its long-lastingness. A lip crayon that stays put throughout the day prevents you from regular touch-ups for that perfect pout.

Price: Price is another important factor to be considered before selecting your lip crayon. All these selected lip crayons are chosen under the price bracket of ₹1,000, which makes them absolutely affordable for every woman out there.

Shades: ‘One shade fits all’ formula doesn't really fit here at all. As every skin tone is different, you actually need a crayon lipstick that suits your skin type. For your reference, we have rounded up these lipstick shades that suit every skin type.