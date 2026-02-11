8 buttery-smooth crayon lipsticks for a bold look on every skin tone: 8 perfect picks for your Valentine's date
Choosing the right crayon lipstick can be a daunting task. So, here are our top 8 picks for a smooth and buttery feel.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women | Lasts Up To 8+ Hours | Lip Crayon with Sharpener | 2.8gm - 24 Rachel BerryView Details
₹816
FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Magnetic (Nude), 1.4g | 9HR Long Stay | Flawless HD Matte Finish | Intense Color | Lightweight | Smooth Glide | Primer InfusedView Details
₹549
Colorbar Matte me as I am Lipcolor-Outrage 005, 2.8 gView Details
₹850
REVLON Colorstay Matte Lite Crayon Lipstick, Ultra-Precise Tip with built in Sharpner, Bold Color in Comfortable, Non-Drying Matte Formula, Water-Resistant Non-Drying Lipcolor Take Flight - (004)View Details
₹593
Mamaearth Hydra-Matte Crayon Transferproof Lipstick with Argan Oil & Hyaluronic Acid - 03 Berry Red-2.4 gView Details
₹526
The world of lipsticks and lip products is endless, and one such beauty marvel is lip crayons. These lip crayons or crayon lipsticks are buttery, soft on your lips, add a perfect tint, keep your lips moisturised, are long-lasting, and are great for both your daytime affairs and night outs.
What makes them even more irresistible is their multitasking magic. Combining the benefits of a lip balm, lipstick, and lip liner in a single stick, lip crayons fit seamlessly into your everyday beauty routine.
While Valentine's Day is just a few days away, lip crayons are your definite must-haves for the occasion. From giving you that perfect date-ready feel to keeping your lip colour stay put during your dinner date, these lip crayons make you look adorable throughout your Valentine's date. And to help you pick the right crayon lipstick, we have created this rundown of the top 8 lip crayons for you.
How have we selected the top 8 picks:
All the lip crayons listed below have been carefully chosen after considering their ratings and reviews on Amazon India. Other factors taken into consideration for selecting these crayon lipsticks are:
Stay: One of the most important features to consider before choosing a lip crayon is its long-lastingness. A lip crayon that stays put throughout the day prevents you from regular touch-ups for that perfect pout.
Price: Price is another important factor to be considered before selecting your lip crayon. All these selected lip crayons are chosen under the price bracket of ₹1,000, which makes them absolutely affordable for every woman out there.
Shades: ‘One shade fits all’ formula doesn't really fit here at all. As every skin tone is different, you actually need a crayon lipstick that suits your skin type. For your reference, we have rounded up these lipstick shades that suit every skin type.
Top 8 crayon lipsticks
Maybelline New York Matte Ink Crayon Lipstick delivers intense colour payoff with a smooth, no-smudge application. This long-lasting matte lip crayon has a built-in sharpener for the perfect edges, glides on easily and sets into a bold, transfer-resistant finish that stays for up to 8 hours. This lip crayon is available in 10 gorgeous shades. Customers love its precise crayon tip, which helps define lips effortlessly without bleeding. Many users praise its lightweight feel and rich pigmentation, noting that one swipe gives full coverage and keeps lips looking flawless all day.
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipstick offers high-impact colour with a velvety matte finish. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this lip crayon keeps lips soft while delivering long-wear performance of more than 8 hours. Customers love that it applies smoothly without drying out lips. It is available in 23 flattering shade ranges and has a compact, travel-friendly design. Reviews highlight its impressive pigmentation and comfortable formula, making it a favourite for daily wear and bold makeup looks alike.
FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick provides professional-grade colour with a creamy matte texture. This lip crayon glides effortlessly and delivers rich, opaque coverage in a single stroke. It comes with a 9-hour stay, making it perfect for date night. Customers often praise its non-drying formula and long-lasting wear. Many reviews mention that it feels lightweight on the lips despite the intense colour payoff.
Colorbar Matte Me As I Am Lipcolor in Outrage delivers bold colour with a smooth matte finish that lasts for hours. This easy-to-use lip crayon applies evenly without settling into fine lines. Customers love its creamy texture and vibrant pigmentation, often noting that it feels comfortable even after long wear. Reviews highlight its flattering shade and fuss-free application, making it a go-to choice for effortless everyday makeup with a polished look.
REVLON ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon Lipstick combines lightweight comfort with long-lasting matte colour. The formula feels airy on the lips while delivering rich pigmentation in one swipe. Customers appreciate its non-sticky, non-drying texture and easy crayon application. Many reviews mention that it stays put without frequent touch-ups. Beauty users love how it offers a soft matte finish that looks natural yet defined, perfect for both work and casual outings.
Mamaearth Hydra-Matte Crayon Transferproof Lipstick delivers bold colour with a hydrating matte finish. Infused with moisturising ingredients, this lip crayon prevents dryness while offering long-lasting, transfer-proof wear. Customers frequently praise its comfortable formula and smooth glide. Reviews highlight how it keeps lips nourished even after hours of wear. Users love its natural feel, vibrant shades, and clean beauty positioning, making it a popular choice for everyday and special occasions.
MARS Long Lasting Crayon Lipstick offers intense colour payoff at an affordable price. This creamy matte lip crayon glides smoothly and provides even coverage without pulling on the lips. Customers often highlight its impressive staying power and budget-friendly value. Many reviews mention that the shades look flattering and feel lightweight throughout the day. Makeup lovers appreciate its easy application, rich pigmentation, and performance that rivals higher-end lipsticks.
Hilary Rhoda Kissable Lip Crayon delivers soft, buildable colour with a smooth matte finish. Designed for comfort, this lip crayon applies effortlessly and keeps lips feeling light and hydrated. Customers appreciate its subtle pigmentation and everyday-friendly shades. Reviews often mention its easy glide and non-drying formula, making it suitable for long wear. Users love how it enhances natural lip colour while offering a polished, kissable look.
Similar articles for you:
8 transferproof lipsticks so that your Valentine's Day date night stays special
These 8 lip masks under ₹1000 are a 5-minute fix for your dry and chapped lips
The only 2-in-1 liner kajals you need: Top 6 multi-use, gamechanger picks under ₹1000
Matte vs. liquid Lipstick: The ultimate guide to choosing the right formula for you
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.