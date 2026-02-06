These 8 lip masks under ₹1000 are a 5-minute fix for your dry and chapped lips

If you have been ignoring your lips while doing your nighttime skincare routine, you are making a skincare blunder. As the skin on your lips is the thinnest, it needs more care and consideration. Perhaps, you need to try a lip mask, one of the most underrated yet essential lip care products. Infused with nourishing oils, humectants, and butters, these lip masks deeply hydrate, repair, and smooth dry, chapped lips. Top lip masks that are a must-have for dry and chapped lips (AI-Generated) With regular use, they help soften rough patches, enhance natural lip colour, and create a smooth base for lipstick application. Unlike regular lip balms that provide temporary relief, lip masks are designed to deeply nourish, repair, and restore the delicate skin on the lips. We have rounded up the top 8 lip masks, selected based on customer ratings and reviews under ₹1,000, to help soften your dry, chapped lips. Top 8 lip masks for you

Loading Suggestions...

DOT & KEY Lip Plumping Mask delivers instant hydration, visible volume, and glossy comfort to your lips with clean, skin-loving actives. The lightweight mask smooths lines, boosts softness, and enhances natural fullness without stickiness. Use overnight or anytime for plumper-looking lips. Customers say their lips feel cushioned, noticeably smoother, and pleasantly minty after one use. It also adds quick shine, comfort, gentle tingle, and non-irritating daily wear benefits.

Loading Suggestions...

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask deeply nourishes lips overnight, sealing moisture with rich emollients and antioxidants. Its cult-favorite formula repairs dryness, softens flakes, and gives a supple finish. Apply generously before bed for lasting hydration. Customers say they wake up to baby-soft lips, improved texture, and long-lasting comfort, praising the scent and effectiveness.

Loading Suggestions...

Foxtale Lip Sleeping Mask provides lightweight overnight hydration, repairing chapped lips with barrier-boosting ingredients. Its non-greasy texture melts in, reducing dryness, smoothing cracks, and improving elasticity. It is ideal for daily use in all seasons. Customers say the mask feels comfortable, absorbs quickly, and leaves lips soft, nourished, and healthier-looking. Many love its gentle formula, subtle shine, and value pricing for everyday winter care needs.

Loading Suggestions...

Deconstruct Lip Mask targets dryness and pigmentation using science-backed actives in a minimalist formula. This nourishing mask hydrates deeply, smooths texture, and supports healthier-looking lips with consistent use. It is suitable for sensitive skin and nightly routines. Customers say their lips feel calmer, more even-toned, and moisturised without heaviness, appreciating transparency and results. Some also praise quick absorption, visible improvement, and dermatologist-inspired simplicity.

Loading Suggestions...

Nuskhe By Paras Lip Bright Peel Off Mask refreshes dull lips, helping improve brightness and smoothness instantly. Its peel-off formula lifts impurities, evens appearance, and reveals softer lips in minutes. It is perfect before makeup or special occasions. Customers say their lips look visibly fresher, feel smoother, and makeup applies better. Most of them also love its quick results, easy removal, and affordable pampering at home sessions.

Loading Suggestions...

Earth Rhythm Peptide Lip Masque strengthens and hydrates lips using peptides and nourishing butters. The rich masque improves elasticity, reduces fine lines, and restores softness with regular use. It is ideal for dry, ageing, or stressed lips. Customers say their lips feel firmer, deeply moisturised, and healthier over time, praising its clean formula. Many people notice lasting comfort, repair, and improved lip resilience after consistent nightly application for weeks.

Loading Suggestions...

Lakme Lip Love Lip Mask delivers everyday hydration and care in a convenient, stylish format. Its creamy formula softens lips, prevents moisture loss, and adds a healthy sheen. It is suitable for regular use under lipstick or overnight. Customers say their lips stay comfortable, smooth, and nourished, and they love its accessible price and reliability.

Loading Suggestions...

FAQs – Lip Masks What is a lip mask used for? Lip masks deeply hydrate, repair dryness, and improve lip texture more intensively than regular balms. How often should I use a lip mask? Most lip masks can be used daily or 2–3 times a week, depending on dryness and formula strength. Can I use a lip mask overnight? Yes, overnight lip masks work best while you sleep, allowing deeper hydration and repair. Are lip masks suitable for sensitive lips? Many are, but always check ingredients and choose fragrance-free or dermatologist-tested options if sensitive. Can I wear lipstick over a lip mask? Day lip masks or lightweight formulas can be worn under lipstick once fully absorbed.