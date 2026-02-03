Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    The only 2-in-1 liner kajals you need: Top 6 multi-use, gamechanger picks under ₹1000

    If there is one eye makeup essential that can lift and enhance your eyes in a moment, it is those 2-in-1 liner kajals. 

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 10:00 AM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Typsy Beauty Double Shot 2 in 1 Liquid Eyeliner + Kajal, Pen 24hr Long lasting Wear, Intense Black I Fine Precision Tip Waterproof & Smudge Proof, Ophthalmologist tested 0.35 +0.2 gView Details...

    ₹769

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Glam21 Double Drama Kajal + Eyeliner Duo | Dramatic black pigment | Smudge proof| Waterproof| Matte finish| Long lasting upto 48 Hours| Creamy Formula| Intense color| BlackView Details...

    ₹226

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Glowhouse 2 In 1 Eyeliner Kajal Matte Finish Black & Brown With Eyelash Waterproof & Smudgeproof 24 Hr Long Lasting With 2 Makeup Brushes (Pack Of 2)View Details...

    ₹199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Gush 2 in 1 Eye liner + kohl pencil | Dual use Kajal and Liner | Fast drying with single stroke application | Long lasting, Waterproof and Smudge proof | (Matte Black - 0.65 g)View Details...

    ₹569

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    SWISS BEAUTY Craze 2-N 1 Gel Semi-Matte Eyeliner With Wing Stamp | Waterproof And Smudgeproof Eyeliner With Fine Tip For Precise Application | Black, 2.8MlView Details...

    ₹239

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...

    Now, avoid the hassle of carrying both an eyeliner and kajal as 2-in-1 liner kajals are so in. Imagine the same amplified and dolled-up look, minus the hassle of carrying two eye makeup products. Be it soft, smudged or sharp, dramatic lines, these 2-in-1 liner kajals create everything with ease. Moreover, being a hybrid, they are pocket-friendly too.

    Top-rated 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner for your eyes (Unsplash)
    Top-rated 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner for your eyes (Unsplash)

    Explore some of the 2-in-1 liner kajals from our list of top 6 options mentioned below. These products have been picked keeping in mind higher customer ratings and reviews.

    6 top-rated 2-in-1 liner kajals


    Loading Suggestions...

    Typsy Beauty Double Shot 2 in 1 Liquid Eyeliner + Kajal delivers high-impact eye definition with dual performance. The kajal offers intense black payoff, while the liquid liner creates crisp, precise lines. Its smudge-resistant formula ensures all-day wear with minimal touch-ups. Customers rave about its jet-black finish and dual convenience, sharing that it’s super pigmented, easy to apply and perfect for bold eye looks.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Glam21 Double Drama Kajal + Eyeliner Duo is designed for bold, defined eyes in one easy swipe. This 2-in-1 formula works as a smooth kajal for the waterline and a precise eyeliner for sharp wings. Its intense black pigment delivers long-lasting wear without smudging or fading. Amazon customers love its creamy texture, quick payoff, affordability, and travel-friendly design, calling it perfect for everyday glam.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Glowhouse 2 In 1 Eyeliner Kajal offers rich colour payoff and effortless application for versatile eye looks. You can use it as a soft kajal for smokey eyes or as a sleek eyeliner for defined styles. Its lightweight, non-irritating formula glides smoothly and stays put for hours. Customers appreciate its deep pigmentation and beginner-friendly application. This duo doesn’t tug and lasts well even in humid weather, making it ideal for daily wear.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Gush 2 in 1 Eye Liner + Kohl Pencil combines comfort and creativity in one sleek pencil. Its creamy texture allows smooth application as a kohl, while the firm tip helps draw clean eyeliner strokes. It delivers intense colour with a soft, blendable finish that lasts. Customers love its trendy packaging and gentle formula, stating it's great for sensitive eyes and easy to blend for quick smokey looks.

    Loading Suggestions...

    SWISS BEAUTY Craze 2-N-1 Gel Semi-Matte Eyeliner gives you bold definition with a modern semi-matte finish. Its gel-based formula glides effortlessly and sets quickly to prevent smudging. This 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner is ideal for both liner and kajal use and offers long-lasting colour. Customers highlight its smooth texture and professional finish, calling it highly pigmented, budget-friendly, and a great alternative to high-end gel liners.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Blue Heaven Hyper Black Gel Kajal Eyeliner delivers ultra-black intensity with a smooth gel formula that glides on effortlessly. Use it to line, define, or create dramatic eye looks with confidence. Its smudge-resistant texture ensures long-lasting wear throughout the day. Customers love its deep black colour and easy application, noting that it’s super dark, great for beginners, and excellent value for money.

    Similar articles for you

    I tried and tested Nykaa X Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Lip Gloss for 20 days, and here’s what it really does

    Looking to buy a facial cleanser that gives you clear, dirt-free skin? Here are the top 8 picks

    These 8 lip masks are worth the hype: Give your lips a nourishing touch

    FAQ – 2-in-1 Liner Kajal
    A 2-in-1 liner kajal is a dual-use eye product that works as both kajal for the waterline and eyeliner for defining the lash line.
    Yes, most 2-in-1 liner kajals are formulated to be safe and comfortable for waterline use.
    Yes, they are designed to offer long-wear performance with minimal smudging or fading.
    Many formulas are ophthalmologically tested and suitable for sensitive eyes, but it’s always best to check individual product claims.
    Pencil versions can be sharpened with a cosmetic sharpener, while gel or liquid variants usually come with built-in applicators.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/The Only 2-in-1 Liner Kajals You Need: Top 6 Multi-use, Gamechanger Picks Under ₹1000
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes