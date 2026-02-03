The only 2-in-1 liner kajals you need: Top 6 multi-use, gamechanger picks under ₹1000

Now, avoid the hassle of carrying both an eyeliner and kajal as 2-in-1 liner kajals are so in. Imagine the same amplified and dolled-up look, minus the hassle of carrying two eye makeup products. Be it soft, smudged or sharp, dramatic lines, these 2-in-1 liner kajals create everything with ease. Moreover, being a hybrid, they are pocket-friendly too. Top-rated 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner for your eyes (Unsplash) Explore some of the 2-in-1 liner kajals from our list of top 6 options mentioned below. These products have been picked keeping in mind higher customer ratings and reviews. 6 top-rated 2-in-1 liner kajals



Typsy Beauty Double Shot 2 in 1 Liquid Eyeliner + Kajal delivers high-impact eye definition with dual performance. The kajal offers intense black payoff, while the liquid liner creates crisp, precise lines. Its smudge-resistant formula ensures all-day wear with minimal touch-ups. Customers rave about its jet-black finish and dual convenience, sharing that it’s super pigmented, easy to apply and perfect for bold eye looks.

Glam21 Double Drama Kajal + Eyeliner Duo is designed for bold, defined eyes in one easy swipe. This 2-in-1 formula works as a smooth kajal for the waterline and a precise eyeliner for sharp wings. Its intense black pigment delivers long-lasting wear without smudging or fading. Amazon customers love its creamy texture, quick payoff, affordability, and travel-friendly design, calling it perfect for everyday glam.

Glowhouse 2 In 1 Eyeliner Kajal offers rich colour payoff and effortless application for versatile eye looks. You can use it as a soft kajal for smokey eyes or as a sleek eyeliner for defined styles. Its lightweight, non-irritating formula glides smoothly and stays put for hours. Customers appreciate its deep pigmentation and beginner-friendly application. This duo doesn’t tug and lasts well even in humid weather, making it ideal for daily wear.

Gush 2 in 1 Eye Liner + Kohl Pencil combines comfort and creativity in one sleek pencil. Its creamy texture allows smooth application as a kohl, while the firm tip helps draw clean eyeliner strokes. It delivers intense colour with a soft, blendable finish that lasts. Customers love its trendy packaging and gentle formula, stating it's great for sensitive eyes and easy to blend for quick smokey looks.

SWISS BEAUTY Craze 2-N-1 Gel Semi-Matte Eyeliner gives you bold definition with a modern semi-matte finish. Its gel-based formula glides effortlessly and sets quickly to prevent smudging. This 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner is ideal for both liner and kajal use and offers long-lasting colour. Customers highlight its smooth texture and professional finish, calling it highly pigmented, budget-friendly, and a great alternative to high-end gel liners.

FAQ – 2-in-1 Liner Kajal What is a 2-in-1 liner kajal? A 2-in-1 liner kajal is a dual-use eye product that works as both kajal for the waterline and eyeliner for defining the lash line. Can I use it on my waterline? Yes, most 2-in-1 liner kajals are formulated to be safe and comfortable for waterline use. Is 2-in-1 liner kajal long-lasting? Yes, they are designed to offer long-wear performance with minimal smudging or fading. Is it suitable for sensitive eyes? Many formulas are ophthalmologically tested and suitable for sensitive eyes, but it’s always best to check individual product claims. How do I sharpen or maintain it? Pencil versions can be sharpened with a cosmetic sharpener, while gel or liquid variants usually come with built-in applicators.