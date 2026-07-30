Who’s the boss now?: How Gen Z managers are changing the workplace

Somewhere in a glass tower in Gurugram or a WeWork in Powai, a 26-year-old is approving leave requests, running one-on-ones, and asking why everyone still bothers with the weekly status report. Her team calls her The Boss; the security guard occasionally mistakes her for an intern, and she was promoted in record time because the project needed a manager and she was in the line of sight. This 26-year-old’s leadership style? It’s exactly the same as her working style from the previous week. She wants as little to do with the workplace as possible. And creating value for Boomer shareholders at the cost of her peace is giving her the ick. And there are enough like her rising in offers across India that senior management are scratching their heads in confusion.

In the show The Z-Suite (2025) the Gen Z social media team who run the company don’t care about rules.

Gen Z, fresh from a successful national protest, are built different from their predecessors. At Aumni, a Pune talent firm, HR head Charu Rai sees first-time managers in the 26-30-year age group today, against the 30-34 one five years ago. They’re not angling for the corner office. Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey suggests that only 6% of Gen Zs (those between the ages of 14 and 29) list reaching a senior leadership position as their primary career goal. They’re not lazy, they’re just not blinded by workplace advancement. It’s a hard variable to add to the presentation deck. Junior league “It’s not that Gen Z avoids hard work; it’s that we value purposeful work over the performative type,” says Anjali Chandak, 24, a senior executive at a marketing communication firm in Mumbai. They won’t stay back an hour late to demonstrate commitment; if the work can wait until tomorrow, they will too. They won’t butter up the bosses. But they want clarity and mentorship, which is where the challenge begins.

In The Pitt, Shabana Azeez plays a 20-year-old medical intern who often takes charge.

Mayank Tripathi, 28, founder of Findise Solutions, a digital marketing agency in Mumbai, recalls being 15 minutes late on a call with a prospective client — a manufacturing business owner in his late 40. When he arrived, the man asked, “And will your founder be joining us?” He didn’t expect the young man in a T-shirt, sharing a live screen instead of an elaborate deck, to be in charge. “That call was the day I realised that my age would be questioned in every room, and that the only answer that works is the work itself,” Tripathi says. The older man signed on. But Tripathi is still second-guessed at work. Some challenges come from within the organisation. Sneha Shivarajan, 28, senior manager at Never Grow Up, a Mumbai work-culture consultancy, had her own manager tell her that her leadership style was “all carrot, no stick”, meaning that her team of four didn’t fear her enough. Shivarajan took it as a compliment. “I don’t need to demand respect,” she says. In her daily catchups with her team, she checks on their bandwidth, hears out concerns and offers guidance, and closes by asking a question a few managers think to ask: Is she the one holding up the task? Lateral shift Young people rising up in any generation have a common problem to overcome: How to jump into an established environment, identify what’s not working anymore, and find a way to fix it. For Gen Z especially, that problem has an added twist as start-ups have created parallel modes of success.

Gen Z managers are making some welcome changes, such as setting work-life boundaries. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Samruddhi Vaidya, 27, a senior PR manager at a communications agency in Mumbai, says in the corporate world, respect and fear are uncomfortably intertwined. “Not voicing your opinion ‘out of respect’ translates to ‘I fear what this would do to my career’.” It’s not a conversation that older organisations tend to be ready for, at their own cost. “On some days, protecting your peace means taking that call, so you aren’t taunted later about it.” Incoming managers are making some welcome changes, such as setting work-life boundaries. At the Delhi-based management consultancy firm where Saahiba Bhatia, 24, is founding partner, someone recently suggested holding a “quick” 11.30 pm meeting on the night before a major deadline. Bhatia wanted none of that. She asked everyone involved to send final updates on WhatsApp instead, set clear action points, and reconvened at 8am. “Sometimes, the best decision a manager can make is knowing when people need sleep more than another meeting.”

Deloitte’s data shows that Gen Zs want managers who mentor them, but only 36% say theirs actually do.