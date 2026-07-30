Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares number 1 tip for your wellness journey: It's not eating healthy or exercising

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has revealed the one health tip he believes everyone should follow. In an Instagram video shared on July 29, the heart surgeon explained that his advice goes beyond the usual recommendations of eating well, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep, offering a more personalised approach.

Scroll through social media for a few minutes and you'll be bombarded with health advice. One expert tells you to cut out sugar, another swears by a high-protein diet, while countless influencers insist on a specific supplement , workout routine or superfood . With so many conflicting tips competing for your attention, it can be difficult to know which changes are actually worth making. The answer, however, may not be about following every wellness trend – it's taking a personalised approach that targets the one area of your health that needs the most improvement.

Heart surgeon’s No. 1 health tip According to Dr London, the single best piece of health advice he can offer is to identify your “weakest link” – the one healthy habit you're consistently neglecting. Good health isn't built on just one practice; it comes from a combination of eating a whole foods diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and managing stress. While you may already be doing some of these well, he says it's the one you're falling short on that deserves your attention.

The heart surgeon highlights, “I get this question all the time from friends, patients, when I go on podcasts, and people don't love my answer, and it's this: it depends. You need to figure out what you're not good at. Look honestly at your health and identify where you’re falling shortest – that’s probably where you’ll get the biggest return.”

Honestly think about your wellness journey Dr London further adds that doctors can offer a long list of recommendations to improve your overall health, but the real progress comes from addressing the ones you're overlooking. For instance, if you're already eating a whole-foods diet, advice to cut back on ultra-processed foods is something you can comfortably tick off. But, he says, there are plenty of other habits that contribute to good health – and it's often the ones you're neglecting that deserve the most attention.

He explains, “If I tell you to exercise, but you never miss a workout, you might think you’ve checked the ‘healthy’ box, while ignoring the fact that you sleep five hours a night. If I tell you to improve your diet, but you already eat well, the real issue might be chronic stress. If I tell you to sleep more, but you get eight solid hours, maybe you need to move more throughout the day. If I tell you to reduce stress, but you’re calm and well-rested, perhaps it’s time to address your smoking, alcohol intake, blood pressure, or overdue checkups.”

A personalised approach to health Dr London stresses that no one has every healthy habit mastered. Instead of chasing generic wellness advice, he believes people should identify and work on the one area where they consistently fall short, making for a more personalised and effective approach to improving their health.

The heart surgeon concludes, “You need to have some intellectual honesty when you look at your health and wellness journey and figure out where you're weakest, what's not in your wheelhouse. We all have something because there are no paper clips that fit everyone in medicine or health and fitness and you have to personalise this. If you can identify what you're not good at and give it some attention, that's where you can really move the needle.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.