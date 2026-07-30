Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares number 1 tip for your wellness journey: It's not eating healthy or exercising
Social media is full of wellness tips telling you to eat superfoods or take supplements. Amidst the noise, Dr London shares what you should really focus on.
Scroll through social media for a few minutes and you'll be bombarded with health advice. One expert tells you to cut out sugar, another swears by a high-protein diet, while countless influencers insist on a specific supplement, workout routine or superfood. With so many conflicting tips competing for your attention, it can be difficult to know which changes are actually worth making. The answer, however, may not be about following every wellness trend – it's taking a personalised approach that targets the one area of your health that needs the most improvement.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has revealed the one health tip he believes everyone should follow. In an Instagram video shared on July 29, the heart surgeon explained that his advice goes beyond the usual recommendations of eating well, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep, offering a more personalised approach.
Heart surgeon’s No. 1 health tip
According to Dr London, the single best piece of health advice he can offer is to identify your “weakest link” – the one healthy habit you're consistently neglecting. Good health isn't built on just one practice; it comes from a combination of eating a whole foods diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and managing stress. While you may already be doing some of these well, he says it's the one you're falling short on that deserves your attention.
The heart surgeon highlights, “I get this question all the time from friends, patients, when I go on podcasts, and people don't love my answer, and it's this: it depends. You need to figure out what you're not good at. Look honestly at your health and identify where you’re falling shortest – that’s probably where you’ll get the biggest return.”
Honestly think about your wellness journey
Dr London further adds that doctors can offer a long list of recommendations to improve your overall health, but the real progress comes from addressing the ones you're overlooking. For instance, if you're already eating a whole-foods diet, advice to cut back on ultra-processed foods is something you can comfortably tick off. But, he says, there are plenty of other habits that contribute to good health – and it's often the ones you're neglecting that deserve the most attention.
He explains, “If I tell you to exercise, but you never miss a workout, you might think you’ve checked the ‘healthy’ box, while ignoring the fact that you sleep five hours a night. If I tell you to improve your diet, but you already eat well, the real issue might be chronic stress. If I tell you to sleep more, but you get eight solid hours, maybe you need to move more throughout the day. If I tell you to reduce stress, but you’re calm and well-rested, perhaps it’s time to address your smoking, alcohol intake, blood pressure, or overdue checkups.”
A personalised approach to health
Dr London stresses that no one has every healthy habit mastered. Instead of chasing generic wellness advice, he believes people should identify and work on the one area where they consistently fall short, making for a more personalised and effective approach to improving their health.
The heart surgeon concludes, “You need to have some intellectual honesty when you look at your health and wellness journey and figure out where you're weakest, what's not in your wheelhouse. We all have something because there are no paper clips that fit everyone in medicine or health and fitness and you have to personalise this. If you can identify what you're not good at and give it some attention, that's where you can really move the needle.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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