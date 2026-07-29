Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London warns ‘sleep is a necessity, not a luxury’; shares how poor sleep affects your health

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is highlighting why consistently getting enough sleep is essential for overall health. In an Instagram video shared on July 28, the heart surgeon explains what happens to your body when chronic sleep deprivation becomes the norm and why prioritising sleep is just as important as diet and exercise.

From meal prepping and counting protein to squeezing in workouts before or after a long day, most of us know what it takes to build a healthier lifestyle. Yet in the race to juggle work, responsibilities and social commitments, one of the most powerful tools for good health is often pushed aside: sleep . Burning the midnight oil may feel like the only way to get everything done, but consistently skimping on sleep could quietly chip away at your health.

Sleep is not a luxury When trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle, most people focus on eating nutritious meals, sticking to a regular workout routine, and hitting their fitness goals. Yet one of the most crucial pillars of good health often goes overlooked: sleep. According to Dr London, sleep is not a luxury but a biological necessity, and consistently getting too little of it can have far-reaching effects on your health that go well beyond waking up feeling groggy or tired.

The heart surgeon highlights, “You exercise hard, you eat well, but you sleep less than 5 hours a night. Now, sleep is a necessity, not a luxury. I used to say all of the time, ‘I'll sleep when I'm dead.’ But that may be sooner than you think if you're not careful.”

Effects of prolonged poor sleep Dr London points out that the effects of poor sleep have been studied extensively and even just one week of inadequate sleep can trigger significant changes throughout the body. It influences testosterone levels, insulin sensitivity, blood sugar regulation, and how your body responds to food and recovers from exercise. Sleep deprivation also alters behavioural patterns, affecting cravings and appetite, while persistent fatigue can make you less inclined to stay active.

The heart surgeon notes, “A week of poor quality sleep has been studied in the lab many times, and the patterns hold. Testosterone drops. Insulin sensitivity falls, where the same meal hits differently, blood sugar stays high and that glucose doesn't reach the muscles in the same way. Our appetites change. We crave carbs and calorie dense foods, frequently eating 300 to 400 calories more than we usually do, and we don't move more to burn it off.”

Sleep is irreplaceable Dr London emphasises that no matter how hard you work to stay fit and healthy, neglecting sleep can undermine your efforts, making it an irreplaceable part of any healthy routine. Prioritising quality sleep allows the body to recover properly, influencing your behaviour, energy levels, and the healthy choices you make throughout the day.

He concludes, “You can do all of the work. But poor quality sleep can quietly discount any benefit that you get. Sleep is where our bodies recover and repair. When your sleep is off, everything downstream is off.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.