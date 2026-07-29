Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London warns ‘sleep is a necessity, not a luxury’; shares how poor sleep affects your health
One of the most important pillars of a healthy lifestyle is getting adequate sleep consistently – compromising on sleep can affect you more than you realise.
From meal prepping and counting protein to squeezing in workouts before or after a long day, most of us know what it takes to build a healthier lifestyle. Yet in the race to juggle work, responsibilities and social commitments, one of the most powerful tools for good health is often pushed aside: sleep. Burning the midnight oil may feel like the only way to get everything done, but consistently skimping on sleep could quietly chip away at your health.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is highlighting why consistently getting enough sleep is essential for overall health. In an Instagram video shared on July 28, the heart surgeon explains what happens to your body when chronic sleep deprivation becomes the norm and why prioritising sleep is just as important as diet and exercise.
Sleep is not a luxury
When trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle, most people focus on eating nutritious meals, sticking to a regular workout routine, and hitting their fitness goals. Yet one of the most crucial pillars of good health often goes overlooked: sleep. According to Dr London, sleep is not a luxury but a biological necessity, and consistently getting too little of it can have far-reaching effects on your health that go well beyond waking up feeling groggy or tired.
The heart surgeon highlights, “You exercise hard, you eat well, but you sleep less than 5 hours a night. Now, sleep is a necessity, not a luxury. I used to say all of the time, ‘I'll sleep when I'm dead.’ But that may be sooner than you think if you're not careful.”
Effects of prolonged poor sleep
Dr London points out that the effects of poor sleep have been studied extensively and even just one week of inadequate sleep can trigger significant changes throughout the body. It influences testosterone levels, insulin sensitivity, blood sugar regulation, and how your body responds to food and recovers from exercise. Sleep deprivation also alters behavioural patterns, affecting cravings and appetite, while persistent fatigue can make you less inclined to stay active.
The heart surgeon notes, “A week of poor quality sleep has been studied in the lab many times, and the patterns hold. Testosterone drops. Insulin sensitivity falls, where the same meal hits differently, blood sugar stays high and that glucose doesn't reach the muscles in the same way. Our appetites change. We crave carbs and calorie dense foods, frequently eating 300 to 400 calories more than we usually do, and we don't move more to burn it off.”
Sleep is irreplaceable
Dr London emphasises that no matter how hard you work to stay fit and healthy, neglecting sleep can undermine your efforts, making it an irreplaceable part of any healthy routine. Prioritising quality sleep allows the body to recover properly, influencing your behaviour, energy levels, and the healthy choices you make throughout the day.
He concludes, “You can do all of the work. But poor quality sleep can quietly discount any benefit that you get. Sleep is where our bodies recover and repair. When your sleep is off, everything downstream is off.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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