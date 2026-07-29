Scrolling before sleep? Neurosurgeon Dr Anurup Saha reveals what it does to your brain and how to break the habit

Does your bedtime routine feel incomplete without a quick scroll? A quick glimpse through your feed: laugh along with some cat memes, nod to some witty thoughts and vibe to some edits, and the next night you repeat.

ALSO READ: How to relax better after work? Fitness coach recommends yoga for better sleep

Scrolling is low-effort and caters perfectly to your need for relaxation without requiring too much cognitive effort, unlike solving puzzles or reading books. But this shortcut may be costing you heavily. As you lose track of time, five minutes of scrolling can quickly begin to eat into your bedtime. Let's hear from an expert about the potential neurological repercussions of this habit and how you can manage it.

And if you think you can compensate for this behaviour by sleeping longer, you may be mistaken. Let's understand from a neurological perspective how bedtime scrolling affects your brain.

Dr Anurup Saha, consultant neurosurgeon at Manipal Hospitals, Siliguri, cautioned against assuming that sleeping longer can undo the effects of late-night scrolling.

In fact, sleep is unfortunately taken for granted, despite its extensive, exhaustive benefits.

Dr Saha explained,“Sleep is important for the human brain and oversees processing new information, organising memories, repairing cells, regulating moods, and eliminating toxic substances that have accumulated throughout the day.”

There are many physiological and neurological processes as you are sleeping. So your brain does not switch off when you fall asleep. Your brain carries out several essential processes as you sleep. These processes help you recover from the day, making quality, timely sleep absolutely non-negotiable.

Why does scrolling before bed make it harder to sleep? You will see that you have trouble falling asleep when you use your phone too much before bed. There's an actual scientific reason behind this.



The neurosurgeon described, “When we continue scrolling through social media, watching videos, or responding to messages late at night, the brain remains mentally stimulated instead of winding down. At the same time, the blue light emitted by digital screens suppresses melatonin—the hormone that signals the body that it is time to sleep. Due to this, people take longer to fall asleep and often experience poorer-quality sleep.”

So, phone use puts your body in an unnatural state. As the expert confirmed, your internal clock naturally slows down in the evening, but blue light from screens forces the brain to remain alert. This may leave you restless in bed and unrefreshed the next morning, even after seven or eight hours of sleep.