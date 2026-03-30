Neurologist warns of seizures during summer season: ‘Need to be careful to avoid neurological complications…’

Summer is set to be in full swing in a few weeks, arriving with an iron fist through scorching temperatures and scalding, strong loos that can put your health in serious risk if precautions are not taken.



ALSO READ: Neurologist with over 20 years of experience shares what to do if someone around you gets a seizure Summers pose a high risk of seizures. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Profuse sweating remains one of the bigger concerns. With the excessive fluid loss from the body and failure to replenish it adequately, several adverse repercussions can follow.

Among the many dangers, one in particular, which is summer dehydration, can snowball into life-threatening emergencies, like seizures. We asked Dr L. Sindhuja, senior consultant neurologist at VS Hospitals, Chennai, about how dehydration can trigger seizures. It can begin from something as basic as a headache due to inadequate fluid replenishment.

Bigger neurological complications in summer "As we are living in a tropical country, we need to be very careful during summer to avoid neurological complications," he warned, suggesting the innate climate-based health risks that exist in India.

Dehydration triggers a chain reaction that begins with something as common as a headache, making it easy to overlook and brush aside with simple fixes like headache balms. But things can go south quickly, Dr Sindhuja said, “What happens with dehydration is we can have a headache, then we can get seizures and followed by that we get something which is called heat stroke, which is a very dangerous condition.” It also implies that one should take headaches seriously during the summer season, and if it persists despite hydrating, they need to visit a doctor immediately.