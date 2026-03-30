Neurologist warns of seizures during summer season: ‘Need to be careful to avoid neurological complications…’
Summer season blows in big neurological complications and it all starts from simple dehydration, worsening a minor discomfort into something life-threatening.
Summer is set to be in full swing in a few weeks, arriving with an iron fist through scorching temperatures and scalding, strong loos that can put your health in serious risk if precautions are not taken.
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Profuse sweating remains one of the bigger concerns. With the excessive fluid loss from the body and failure to replenish it adequately, several adverse repercussions can follow.
Among the many dangers, one in particular, which is summer dehydration, can snowball into life-threatening emergencies, like seizures. We asked Dr L. Sindhuja, senior consultant neurologist at VS Hospitals, Chennai, about how dehydration can trigger seizures. It can begin from something as basic as a headache due to inadequate fluid replenishment.
Bigger neurological complications in summer
"As we are living in a tropical country, we need to be very careful during summer to avoid neurological complications," he warned, suggesting the innate climate-based health risks that exist in India.
Dehydration triggers a chain reaction that begins with something as common as a headache, making it easy to overlook and brush aside with simple fixes like headache balms. But things can go south quickly, Dr Sindhuja said, “What happens with dehydration is we can have a headache, then we can get seizures and followed by that we get something which is called heat stroke, which is a very dangerous condition.” It also implies that one should take headaches seriously during the summer season, and if it persists despite hydrating, they need to visit a doctor immediately.
How to avoid seizures and heat
Is there any way to dodge the seizure and heat stroke risks this summer? The neurologist observed that hydration is non-negotiable and one of the biggest ways to prevent such health emergencies.
“Take at least 3 litres of water per day unless we have any medical condition which restricts the intake of water per day,” he mentioned the water intake that should be followed daily on a priority basis.
Other than water intake, he urged to curb stepping outside and even if you do carry an umbrella. He pointed out elderly are vulnerable, and they should avoid stepping out during the ‘peak hours.’
What are the peak hours? The neurologist explained, “Peak hours are 10 to 2 p.m., so avoid going out during peak hours; one may develop complications like a heat stroke.”
Dehydration's repercussions go far beyond feeling tired or dizzy. A simple headache can quickly escalate, indicating how health aggravates in the blink of an eye during summer. This requires your attention to precautionary measures like staying hydrated, limiting sun exposure during peak hours and shielding yourself from the sun with an umbrella.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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