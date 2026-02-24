Is it a migraine or just a headache? Neurologist explains the difference: ‘1 in 4 Indians experience…’
Do you have a headache or migraine? This question often pops up when a dull, throbbing pain in the head strikes, but the two are not the same. While headache and migraine pain may overlap, they differ in intensity, duration and underlying causes. Identifying the correct type of head pain is key, as it helps guide effective treatments and also makes you aware of the potential triggers.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sumit Singh, Director, Neurology, Artemis "CRREST" Institute of Neurosciences, Gurugram, who helped to explain the key differences and identify the problematic triggers.
“Nearly 1 in 4 people in India experience migraines,” he said. Migraines are fairly common in India, which means they can affect anyone. Despite being so widespread, migraines are usually under-recognised or mistaken for regular headaches, which is why you need to be aware of proper identification and timely treatment.
How is migraine different from headache?
Migraines are more than a regular headache; the intensity and location are different.
“Unlike a normal headache, which is mild to moderate pain at both sides of the head, migraine is characterised by recurrent, one-sided, often throbbing head pain, associated with heightened sensitivity of the brain to internal and external stimuli,” Dr Singh explained.
This means a headache is usually mild or moderate pain caused by common daily stressors like stress, fatigue or dehydration, whereas a migraine is throbbing, usually one-sided and happens because of many factors, ranging from hormonal changes
Triggers
Migraines flare up when exposed to certain triggers. One main trigger which the neurologist identified was air pollution as it can increase the migraine episodes, and most improtantly much harder to control.
How does pollution cause migraine? He explained, “Exposure to fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, has been associated with increased oxidative stress and neuroinflammation, which contribute to migraine. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream, and travel to distant organs, including the brain.” So, people who are more prone to getting migraines need to take extra precautions, whether it is wearing N95 or N99 masks or using an air purifier, especially when living in cities like Delhi or Mumbai, which are prone to high pollution levels.
But why do you need to be careful? It is important to stay vigilant, as the neurologist warned that migraines can become harder to control and responses to pain medication may weaken, especially during polluted periods. Along with migraine pain, one may experience light sensitivity and nausea.
Dr Singh touched upon the other triggers, “Dehydration, irregular meals, and disrupted sleep are well-known migraine triggers. It's important to maintain adequate hydration, consume regular meals without skipping, and prioritise consistent sleep.” They can help reduce the attack frequency.
Red flag signs
If one is experiencing a sudden or sustained increase in headache frequency, poor response to usual medication, or the appearance of new neurological symptoms such as weakness, visual changes, or speech difficulty, then Dr Singh urged for prompt medical consultation to rule out any serious underlying conditions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
