Is it a migraine or just a headache? Neurologist explains the difference: ‘1 in 4 Indians experience…’

Do you have a headache or migraine? This question often pops up when a dull, throbbing pain in the head strikes, but the two are not the same. While headache and migraine pain may overlap, they differ in intensity, duration and underlying causes. Identifying the correct type of head pain is key, as it helps guide effective treatments and also makes you aware of the potential triggers. Don't confuse headache with migraine.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sumit Singh, Director, Neurology, Artemis "CRREST" Institute of Neurosciences, Gurugram, who helped to explain the key differences and identify the problematic triggers.



“Nearly 1 in 4 people in India experience migraines,” he said. Migraines are fairly common in India, which means they can affect anyone. Despite being so widespread, migraines are usually under-recognised or mistaken for regular headaches, which is why you need to be aware of proper identification and timely treatment.

How is migraine different from headache? Migraines are more than a regular headache; the intensity and location are different.

“Unlike a normal headache, which is mild to moderate pain at both sides of the head, migraine is characterised by recurrent, one-sided, often throbbing head pain, associated with heightened sensitivity of the brain to internal and external stimuli,” Dr Singh explained.

This means a headache is usually mild or moderate pain caused by common daily stressors like stress, fatigue or dehydration, whereas a migraine is throbbing, usually one-sided and happens because of many factors, ranging from hormonal changes