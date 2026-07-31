Step inside Gujarat’s Mahabat Maqbara: 11 photos of the restored Junagadh marvel
Hidden in Gujarat, Mahabat Maqbara (completed in 1892) is a stunning blend of European flair and traditional Indo-Islamic craftsmanship. Take a virtual tour.
A July 29 Architectural Digest India (AD India) article draws renewed attention to one of Gujarat’s most visually striking monuments: the Mahabat Maqbara in Junagadh. Also read | Step inside Juhi Chawla husband Jai Mehta's timeless and whimsical ancestral home in Gujarat’s Porbandar built in 1920s
Reportedly commissioned in 1878 by Nawab Mahabat Khan II — the sixth ruler of the Babi dynasty — and completed in 1892 under his successor, Bahadur Khanji III, the mausoleum stands as a testament to centuries of cross-cultural design, geopolitical history, and master craftsmanship.
Beside the central tomb stands a second mausoleum, the Bahauddin Maqbara, constructed for the grand wazir, Bahauddin Hussain Bhar. Together, the complex represents an architectural dialogue shaped by Arabian Sea trade routes through Veraval, historic Portuguese coastal settlements, and late 19th-century railway connections to Bombay.
Beyond the Indo-gothic label
While often pigeonholed as 'Indo-Gothic', architectural historians note that the monument is far more nuanced than a simple European derivative. As historian Saman Quraishi observed in the AD India report, the structure is a contextual Indian interpretation that layers foreign motifs atop indigenous Indo-Islamic forms and local masonry traditions.
The monument’s physical presence is said to be intentionally theatrical. Positioned at a 45-degree angle to the primary road, the mausoleum presents two façades to approaching visitors, significantly amplifying its visual scale. The structure layers pointed arches, miniature domes, tall windows flooding interior chambers with light, and delicate calligraphic inscription panels set within relief carvings.
Dramatic external spiral staircases coil tightly upward around the minaret towers. Inside, white marble flooring features polychrome stone inlays forming curling floral vines, stylised blooms, and a small chequered panel tucked near the cenotaph.
From its signature external spiral staircases coiling around the minarets to the newly restored gold-and-cream details and intricate marble floor inlays, every angle tells a story. Take a look at the photos:
The craft of restoration
As per AD India, the complex recently underwent a comprehensive restoration commissioned by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited and executed by Savani Heritage Conservation. To preserve original construction methods, over 100 artisans reportedly worked with traditional lime mortar infused with organic additives: jaggery, guggal resin, and fenugreek. Also read | Inside a museum of gold-tinted Mysore paintings
Images of the restoration reveal scaffolding set against newly refreshed gold-and-cream plasterwork, contrasting the brightened finish with areas of older patina. The project brings to light an ongoing debate in conservation theory: while restoration stabilises structural integrity, experts like Saman Quraishi contend that a monument's true character often resides in the weathered patina acquired over a century of ageing.
Today, the restored Mahabat Maqbara remains a striking symbol of Junagadh's rich history, blending global design with expert local craftsmanship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More