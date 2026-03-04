Step inside beautifully restored 5-bedroom Indo-Portuguese villa in north Goa ‘that nobody wanted’ once: Pics

If you love heritage homes with character, this one in North Goa will instantly catch your eye. In a March 2 Instagram video shared by Tpb Realty, a beautifully restored Indo-Portuguese villa in Moira, North Goa, takes centre stage. They wrote, “A designer bought a crumbling home in north Goa that nobody wanted.” (Also read: Step inside Sunny Leone’s 'LA-style' ₹16 crore Mumbai penthouse filled with global art and handmade pieces by her kids ) Restored Goan retreat showcases unique craftsmanship and natural harmony. (Instagram/@tpbrealty)

Spread across 700 sqm, the five-bedroom home features lime-plastered walls, an original balcao and a serene pool that blends heritage charm with laid-back luxury. Let’s take a look inside this timeless Goan retreat.

What makes the entrance so captivating The entrance alone sets the tone for what unfolds inside this restored villa. Vintage cast iron lion sculptures sit proudly atop crisp white pillars, lending the gateway a storybook-like charm. Creepers spill gently over the compound walls, while lantern-style lights and carved wooden details enhance the old-world appeal.

Step through the doors and you’re greeted by a serene balcao, the traditional Goan sit-out that forms the soul of the home. With built-in seating, a solid rustic wooden door and arched windows outlined in soft pastel trims, the space feels both intimate and inviting. Exposed wooden rafters and a tiled sloping roof add texture and warmth, while sunlight filters in naturally, creating a calm, airy atmosphere. The restoration team placed special emphasis on preserving authenticity here, retaining the original columns and roof beams to protect the structural integrity and historical character of the villa.