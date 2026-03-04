Step inside beautifully restored 5-bedroom Indo-Portuguese villa in north Goa ‘that nobody wanted’ once: Pics
This restored Indo-Portuguese villa in Moira, North Goa, spans 700 sqm, featuring a serene pool, original balcao, lime-plastered walls, and heritage charm.
If you love heritage homes with character, this one in North Goa will instantly catch your eye. In a March 2 Instagram video shared by Tpb Realty, a beautifully restored Indo-Portuguese villa in Moira, North Goa, takes centre stage. They wrote, “A designer bought a crumbling home in north Goa that nobody wanted.” (Also read: Step inside Sunny Leone’s 'LA-style' ₹16 crore Mumbai penthouse filled with global art and handmade pieces by her kids )
Spread across 700 sqm, the five-bedroom home features lime-plastered walls, an original balcao and a serene pool that blends heritage charm with laid-back luxury. Let’s take a look inside this timeless Goan retreat.
What makes the entrance so captivating
The entrance alone sets the tone for what unfolds inside this restored villa. Vintage cast iron lion sculptures sit proudly atop crisp white pillars, lending the gateway a storybook-like charm. Creepers spill gently over the compound walls, while lantern-style lights and carved wooden details enhance the old-world appeal.
Step through the doors and you’re greeted by a serene balcao, the traditional Goan sit-out that forms the soul of the home. With built-in seating, a solid rustic wooden door and arched windows outlined in soft pastel trims, the space feels both intimate and inviting. Exposed wooden rafters and a tiled sloping roof add texture and warmth, while sunlight filters in naturally, creating a calm, airy atmosphere. The restoration team placed special emphasis on preserving authenticity here, retaining the original columns and roof beams to protect the structural integrity and historical character of the villa.
How the villa balance heritage craftsmanship with modern living
Beyond the porch, the craftsmanship throughout the property is striking. Hand-carved Burma teak railings showcase a level of detailing rarely seen in contemporary construction, while carefully restored masonry seamlessly blends heritage charm with modern durability. Every corner reflects a thoughtful balance between preservation and practicality.
What truly sets the home apart, however, is its deep respect for nature. Built under a strict no-cut policy, not a single tree was removed during construction. Instead, the architecture adapts to its surroundings, quite literally. In certain hallways, trees grow through the structure, with floors and rooflines designed to accommodate their natural course. The result is a living, breathing home that feels organically connected to the forested landscape around it.
What makes this home a true ‘living with nature’ retreat
The living spaces are finished with traditional lime plaster rather than synthetic paints, a choice that is both aesthetic and functional. Lime plaster allows the walls to breathe and helps regulate indoor temperatures, keeping the home cool in Goa’s tropical climate. The dining hall, designed as a communal gathering space, features soaring ceilings and arched windows that flood the room with natural light. A skylight above the sculptural staircase casts shifting patterns of light and shadow across the walls throughout the day.
Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a private sanctuary. Defined by double-height ceilings and its own lounge area, it opens onto balconies and a rooftop terrace overlooking a canopy of treetops. Completing the retreat is a secluded private pool, framed by minimalist wooden decking and enveloped in lush greenery. It feels tranquil and intimate, a quiet escape that captures the slow, unhurried rhythm of Goan living.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More