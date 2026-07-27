Worried about monsoon illness? Dr RR Dutta shares what to do and what to avoid in the first 3 days

Monsoon is the season in which an increasing number of people feel under the weather. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, internal medicine expert Dr RR Dutta shared that the hospitals see a familiar pattern at this time.

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Patients often seek medical care only after two or three days of persistent fever, having relied on paracetamol and home remedies in the hope that it would subside on its own. While many viral fevers do resolve without complications, delaying medical evaluation can carry great risks.

It is the season in which diseases such as dengue, malaria and water-borne infections are on the rise. The first 72 hours after symptoms appear are not a waiting period. As per Dr Dutta, “They are a diagnostic window, and how they are used often decides whether an illness stays manageable at home or turns into a hospital admission.”

Why the first three days matter Dengue, malaria, typhoid and leptospirosis all begin the same way: fever, body ache, headache, fatigue. Dr Dutta noted that this is precisely what makes the early phase dangerous to ignore.

“A high, continuous fever that does not respond to standard antipyretics within 48 hours needs a blood test, not another day of observation,” stated the physician. “Platelet counts often only begin to drop after the third day of fever, which means waiting for a rash or a dramatic symptom to appear before testing means losing the very window when treatment is simplest.”

What to do within 72 hours According to Dr Dutta, the following steps should be followed within the first 72 hours of consistently feeling under the weather in the monsoon.