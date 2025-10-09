Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘stop taking paracetamol for every headache’, shares ways to identify causes

We often reach for paracetamol when a headache strikes, but it doesn't work for every type of pain. From tension headaches to migraines, each kind has its own cause and meaning. Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic surgeon and sport and exercise medicine specialist based in Mumbai, explains in his October 7 Instagram post why different headaches happen and what they could indicate about your body. (Also read: AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon reveals ‘best sleeping position’ to prevent neck, back and joint pain ) Dr Vora emphasises the importance of identifying headache types rather than relying solely on medication. (Pexels)

How to identify different types of headaches

"Paracetamol is not the answer to every headache. Different headaches can signal very different things, and understanding them can help you manage pain more effectively," says Dr Manan.

He further explains how to identify the type of headache you're experiencing:

Front of the head: Often a sign you need more sleep or could be an eye strain headache from excessive screen use.

Often a sign you need more sleep or could be an eye strain headache from excessive screen use. Top of the head: Your body might be asking for more food or water.

Back of the head: Usually a stress headache or a cervicogenic headache originating from a neck or spine issue.

Usually a stress headache or a cervicogenic headache originating from a neck or spine issue. Both sides of the head: Could indicate hypertension.

Could indicate hypertension. Front of the face: Likely a sinus issue, with pain and pressure around the forehead, cheekbones, and nose.

Likely a sinus issue, with pain and pressure around the forehead, cheekbones, and nose. One side of the head: Not a typical headache, often a migraine.

Understanding your headache type can lead to better pain management. ( Google Gemini)

Why understanding your headache matters

Dr Vora advises, "Next time, don't just reach for a pill. Understand what your body is trying to tell you and consult a doctor if needed." By identifying the type of headache, you can address the root cause rather than just masking the pain with medication.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.