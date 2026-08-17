Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and tasty pyaz ki sabzi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Onions are a popular ingredient, but it is not often that they become the star of the dish for a main. Taking to Instagram on August 16, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe which changes that.

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Describing his pyaz hi sabzi, the chef wrote in the caption, “Pyaz ki sabzi - simple, ghar wali aur unbelievably delicious! Thinly sliced onions cooked with everyday spices until perfectly soft, caramelised and packed with flavour. It’s the kind of humble sabzi that needs absolutely nothing fancy - just hot rotis, dal and a little achaar on the side. Perfect for those days when you want something quick, comforting and full of that classic ghar ka swaad.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.