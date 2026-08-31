Elevate your everyday meal with this loaded mixed dal burrito bowl recipe served with creamy dahi dip and paneer

“The mixed dal adds so much texture and flavour, while the paneer and fresh veggies make this bowl feel like a complete meal in itself. Save this one for your next wholesome meal ,” she wrote in the caption. Here's everything you need to make the loaded dal burrito bowl:

On August 27, chef Saloni Kukreja, who often shares food content on Instagram, posted a recipe for a comforting, wholesome, and flavourful mixed dal bowl for vegetarians – a loaded dal burrito bowl. Saloni shared that the loaded dal burrito bowl is her take on an everyday meal, using unpolished pulses, paneer, fresh kachumbar, jeera rice, and creamy dahi.

Burrito bowls are a perfect, healthy meal that is well-balanced with protein, carbs, and healthy fats . What's more, you can easily customise a burrito-bowl recipe according to the macros you need more of in your diet. While there are many high-protein options available to non-vegetarians, the options narrow for vegetarians.

Method Step 1: Soak the moong dal, masoor dal, and chana dal separately in bowls for about 30 minutes.

Step 2: Boil the dals separately until cooked but not mushy, then keep them aside.

Step 3: For the corn salsa, in a bowl, combine boiled corn, onion, tomato, finely chopped jalapeño, and season with salt, pepper, lime juice, and Tabasco.

Step 4: In a blender, blend together hung curd, lemon juice, salt to taste, chopped green chilli, and garlic until smooth.

Step 5: Cook the rice and combine it with softened butter, lemon juice, and coriander.

Step 6: In a separate pan, saute sliced onion and capsicums. Add the cooked dals along with jeera powder and chilli powder.

For the assembly Step 7: Take a plate and add rice as your base, then add cooked dals on top, along with corn salsa, cheese, and nacho chips. Drizzle hung curd dip on top and garnish with coriander, and serve.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media.