Want to keep your brain resilient as you age? Dementia specialist shares 7 everyday habits

As one ages, forgetfulness may gradually creep in. It can be a normal part of ageing and may vary from person to person. But the extent of cognitive decline also depends on one's cognitive reserve, the brain's ability to adapt, reorganise, and continue functioning despite age-related changes or damage.



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It is important to safeguard your brain and strengthen the cognitive reserve, as with age you are also at risk of many neurodegenerative diseases. This can be achieved through simple but consistent lifestyle habits that support your long-term brain health.

Neha Sinha, dementia specialist, CEO and co-founder of Epoch Elder Care, shared with HT Lifestyle some simple everyday habits that can help strengthen cognitive reserve and support long-term brain health.

Revealing the brain's remarkable ability to adapt and change, Neha explained how cognitive reserve influences the way one processes memories, and it also provides protection against cognitive decline.

She said, "Our brains are more dynamic than we realise - and our cognitive reserve shows us exactly how our memories are stored and builds our reality. Dementia is a condition that affects these cognitive functions, but when we build our cognitive reserves intentionally, it reduces the risk of dementia.”

This shows that age-related cognitive decline is not entirely inevitable. Building cognitive reserve may help the brain cope better with age-related changes and preserve cognitive functioning for longer.

Citing WHO findings, she noted that researchers attributed nearly 45 per cent of dementia cases to modifiable everyday risk factors, habits and circumstances that may be within our control rather than determined solely by our genes.

So, how can you strengthen your cognitive reserve and make your brain more resilient? Here are seven everyday habits that may help, according to the expert, who also cited the studies supporting these recommendations: