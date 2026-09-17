High-protein chicken curry: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe with a creamy paneer gravy for added boost of protein
If you're craving your mother's homemade chicken curry, try this high-protein recipe at home! Here's the step-by-step guide.
Craving the comforting flavours of a homemade chicken curry, perhaps the kind your mother used to make? If you’re away from home and missing those familiar flavours, you don’t have to wait for the next family visit – you can recreate them in your own kitchen. Better yet, making it yourself means you can tweak the ingredients to suit your health goals without giving up the rich, spicy, homestyle goodness.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein chicken curry that uses creamy paneer to add richness to the gravy while giving the dish an extra boost of protein. In an Instagram video shared on September 15, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “30g protein and 270 calories per serving. Creamy, comforting, spicy, proper home style chicken curry ready in under 40 minutes.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 4)
For the marinade
- 400g boneless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
- 1 tbsp (18g) ginger-garlic paste
- ¼ tsp (1g) turmeric powder
- ½ tsp (1.5g) Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1 tsp (2g) coriander powder
- 1 tbsp (15g) lemon juice
- Salt, to taste
For the gravy
- 1 tbsp (14g) ghee
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 small piece of cinnamon
- 1 black cardamom
- 2 green cardamoms
- ½ tsp (1.5g) cumin seeds
- 2 cloves
- 1 medium onion (120g), finely chopped
- 1 to 2 green chillies, chopped
- ¼ tsp (1g) turmeric powder
- 1 tsp (3g) Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1 tsp (2g) coriander powder
- 2 medium tomatoes (200g), chopped
- 2 tbsp (30g) tomato purée
- ½ cup (120ml) water, or as needed
- 1 tsp (2g) garam masala
- A pinch of sugar (1g)
- ¾ cup (170g) high-protein, low-fat paneer, blended with a little warm water, or silken tofu
- Salt, to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish
Method
- Add the chicken, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, lemon juice and salt to a bowl. Mix well and set aside for five to 10 minutes.
- Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the bay leaf, cinnamon, black cardamom, green cardamoms, cumin seeds and cloves, and allow them to crackle.
- Add the chopped onion and green chillies. Sauté until the onion turns golden.
- Stir in the turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder and coriander powder. Cook for about a minute, allowing the spices to release their aroma without burning.
- Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato purée and a little salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften and break down.
- Add the marinated chicken and mix well, ensuring the pieces are coated in the masala.
- Pour in the water and add the garam masala and sugar. Cover and simmer until the chicken is almost cooked and the tomatoes have lost their raw taste.
- Blend the paneer or silken tofu with a little warm water until smooth. Reduce the heat to low and gradually stir it into the gravy.
- Simmer gently for a few minutes until the gravy thickens and the chicken is completely cooked.
- Finish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
Approx. nutrition (per serving of 225g)
- Calories: 270 kcal
- Protein: 30g
- Carbohydrates: 8g
- Fat: 13g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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