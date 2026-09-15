Want a guilt-free, desi sweet treat? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for caramel makhana kheer with 0 added sugar

Traditional Indian sweets are hard to resist, but their generous sugar content can make you think twice before reaching for that second serving, especially when you’re working towards your health or weight loss goals. But who says you have to bid goodbye to your favourite mithai? With a few clever swaps, you can whip up lighter versions that are just as indulgent and satisfying.

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If you’re craving something creamy, rich and sweet without the usual sugar overload, we’ve found the perfect recipe to try! Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a recipe for caramel makhana kheer that skips added sugar while delivering a rich, caramelised toffee flavour.

In an Instagram video shared on September 13, the nutritionist describes the dish and explains the science behind it: “I’m all for enjoying our traditional desserts guilt-free during any occasion, but if we can make a sugar-free version taste just as good, then why not? Creamy, cardamom-and-saffron scented, this caramel makhana kheer is all the proof you need. The science bit: allulose is replacing sugar here, and it’s one of the very few sweeteners that actually caramelises and browns like real sugar – it takes part in the same Maillard and caramelisation reactions – which is what gives this kheer its deep golden, toffee-like base.”