Does removing the ovaries eliminate ovarian cancer risk? Gynaecologic oncologist debunks 8 myths about the disease

As the name suggests, ovarian cancer is the growth of cancerous cells in the ovaries. The disease is often diagnosed late because it typically causes symptoms only in the later stages, according to the Cleveland Clinic website.

Also Read | Worried about breakouts during the festive season? Expert shares 6 face-washing mistakes that could make it worse

However, gynaecologic oncologist Dr Parminder Kaur shared with HT Lifestyle that the misconceptions surrounding ovarian cancer can further delay diagnosis and treatment. Understanding the facts is important for a timely medical evaluation.

Dr Kaur went on to debunk eight popular myths surrounding the disease. They are presented as follows.

Myth 1: Ovarian cancer occurs only in older women Fact: While the risk of ovarian cancer increases with age, it can also occur in younger women. “Germ cell malignant tumours, a type of ovarian cancer, are more commonly seen in teenagers and women in their early 20s,” stated Dr Kaur.

Myth 2: Ovarian cancer does not run in families Fact: According to Dr Kaur, genetics can play an important role in determining the risk of ovarian cancer. Around one in five ovarian cancers may have a genetic component. “Therefore, a family history of ovarian or related cancers should be discussed with a doctor,” she stressed.