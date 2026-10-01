Worried about breakouts during the festive season? Expert shares 6 face-washing mistakes that could make it worse

When it comes to breakouts, washing your face may seem like one of the simplest things you can do. But more cleansing, more scrubbing and chasing the “deep clean” feeling does not necessarily mean clearer skin.

In fact, some common face-washing habits can irritate the skin and disturb its natural moisture balance, Chandrika Mahendra, general manager of personal care and baby care research and development at Himalaya Wellness, shared with HT Lifestyle.

She listed the common mistakes one makes while washing their face, which are presented as follows.

1. Over-washing the face According to Chandrika, one of the most common mistakes to make is over-washing the face.

“When your skin feels greasy, washing it again can seem like the obvious solution. However, excessive cleansing can strip away natural oils, leaving skin feeling dry, tight or irritated,” she stated.

For most people, cleansing twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed, is sufficient. An additional wash after heavy exercise or sweating may be appropriate, noted the expert.