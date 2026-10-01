I tried 5 hair serums for frizzy, unruly hair: Here’s what made my hair smoother and shinier

I tried 5 hair serums for frizzy, unruly hair (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less For the longest time, I thought everyone had a complicated skincare routine, but in my case, it was my hair care routine that kept getting longer. My dry, frizz-prone hair meant that every wash day involved overnight oiling, shampoo, conditioner, a weekly hair mask and, more often than not, heat-styling tools to make my unruly lengths look presentable. I had tried several hair serums too, but most of them either failed to control my frizz or left my hair feeling greasy and weighed down. That’s when I decided to pay more attention to the formulas and ingredients and started trying different hair serums that promised smoother, more manageable hair. I was pleasantly surprised by how much difference the right serum could make. A few drops were often enough to tame flyaways, smooth my dry lengths and give my hair a more polished appearance without making me spend extra time styling it. Since I have dry and unruly hair, I particularly look for serums that control frizz, add shine and soften the lengths without making them sticky or heavy. After trying several options, I found these five hair serums that have made my hair care routine much easier. Some stood out for their frizz control, while others impressed me with the shine and softness they added. These are the five I keep reaching for when my hair needs a little extra TLC.

This is one of the hair serums I reach for when my lengths feel dry and look dull. The lightweight formula helps make the hair appear smoother and adds a noticeable shine. I particularly like using a small amount on the mid-lengths and ends rather than applying it close to the roots. What worked for me was the smoother finish without making my hair look overly oily, provided I used only a few drops. It can be useful for managing everyday frizz and making the hair look more polished.

2 . Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum, 200ml|for Dry Frizzy Hair|for Women|Enhance Shine and Smoothness, Anti Frizz |With Vitamin E & Macadamia Oil| For Curly Hair, Straight Hair, Wavy Hair Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

I like this serum when my main concern is frizz and a lack of shine. It helps give the hair a smoother appearance and can make rough-looking lengths look more groomed. I found that a little goes a long way, especially if your hair is fine. I usually warm a small amount between my palms and apply it through the lengths. It works particularly well as a finishing step when I want my hair to look neat without spending too much time styling it.

Livon is a familiar name in the hair serum category, and I find it particularly convenient for everyday use. The serum helps control flyaways and gives the hair a smoother appearance. What I like about this type of lightweight serum is that it can easily fit into a busy routine. I use a small quantity on towel-dried hair or when I need to quickly tame frizz on dry hair. The key is not to overapply, as too much product can make the lengths appear greasy.

When my hair needs extra help with smoothness, I prefer a serum designed specifically for frizz control and a sleeker finish. Matrix Opti.Care Smooth Straight Serum is one option I would consider for this purpose. I like how a small amount can make the lengths easier to manage and give them a more polished appearance. If your hair tends to become unruly after washing, applying serum to damp lengths before styling can make the overall haircare routine feel easier.