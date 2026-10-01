Peanut butter, banana, oats, honey, berries and more: Time to celebrate Coffee Day with these 4 healthy coffee smoothies

First up is a classic flavor combination that never disappoints: peanut butter and banana. This smoothie is delicious and packed with protein and healthy fats.

As we get ready to celebrate, I want to share four simple, healthy coffee smoothie recipes. These smoothies will taste great and provide the essential nutrients you need to start your day. Grab your blender, and let’s begin!

Coffee has a special way of bringing people together. We enjoy it when we catch up with friends at a café or when we have some quiet time alone with a hot cup. The smell and taste of coffee make us feel warm and cozy. In 2019-2020, India produced a remarkable 298,000 metric tonnes of coffee. It’s interesting how popular this drink is worldwide. So let's raise a glass —well, a smoothie glass at least —on Coffee Day!

I love coffee, and I’m excited for International Coffee Day! Every year on October 1st, coffee lovers gather to celebrate this amazing drink that wakes us up and brings people together. This year, I want to try something new: healthy coffee smoothies. These fun drinks will make my celebration more special than just a regular cup of coffee.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

- 1 teaspoon of coffee

- 1 cup of banana (about one large banana)

- 1 teaspoon of honey

- 4 to 5 soaked almonds

- 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder

- 2 teaspoons of peanut butter

- 1 cup of yogurt

- 4 to 5 ice cubes

Steps: 1. Blend the banana, peanut butter, and yogurt until smooth.

2. Add the coffee, cocoa powder, and soaked almonds, and blend again.

3. If you like your smoothies thicker, consider adding oats for some extra texture.

4. Pour into a glass, garnish with honey and a sprinkle of cocoa powder, and enjoy!

This smoothie is a great way to ensure your breakfast is not only satisfying but also gives you the energy boost you need for the day ahead.

2. Vanilla berry coffee smoothie Next, let’s take a sweeter route with our Vanilla Berry Coffee Smoothie. The burst of berries, combined with the rich flavor of vanilla, makes for a refreshing drink.