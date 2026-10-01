Lip gloss sticks are having a moment: Benefits, how to use them and top 5 picks

Here are the benefits of lip gloss and our 5 picks (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less If you love glossy lips but find traditional liquid glosses messy, sticky or inconvenient to carry, a lip gloss stick offers an easy alternative. It combines the shine of a gloss with the familiar, fuss-free application of a lipstick, making it ideal for quick touch-ups on the go. Depending on the formula, it can give your lips a subtle tint, a glossy finish or a sheer wash of colour.

Unlike traditional lipsticks, which are generally designed for stronger pigmentation and a more defined finish, gloss sticks focus on giving the lips a smooth, moisturised-looking appearance with a hint of shine. Their easy-to-use format also makes them a practical choice for everyday makeup, especially when you want to refresh your lip colour without reaching for a mirror or dealing with a sticky applicator.

What are lip gloss sticks? Lip gloss sticks are lip makeup products that come in a lipstick-style tube or stick format but offer a glossy finish. Some have a balm-like texture with sheer colour, while others provide more noticeable pigmentation and shine.

Their creamy texture allows them to glide across the lips without requiring a lip brush or applicator. Many formulations also contain emollient ingredients that help the lips feel soft and comfortable.

Benefits of lip gloss sticks: Why they deserve a place in your makeup bag Lip gloss sticks have become a convenient alternative to traditional liquid glosses and lipsticks. They combine the shine of a gloss with the easy application of a lipstick, making them particularly useful for everyday makeup. From giving lips a glossy finish to making touch-ups easier, here are some reasons to consider adding one to your makeup routine.

1. Give lips a glossy finish

The most noticeable benefit of a lip gloss stick is the shine it adds to the lips. It can make lips appear smoother, plumper and more polished without requiring a separate layer of gloss. Depending on the formula, you can choose anything from a soft, subtle sheen to a high-shine finish.

2. Easy and mess-free to apply

Lip gloss sticks are designed for quick application. Simply swipe the product directly onto your lips and blend it with your fingers if needed. Unlike some liquid glosses, they do not require a separate applicator or brush, making them convenient for quick makeup fixes at work, while travelling or when you are out.

3. Can feel less sticky than traditional gloss

One common concern with liquid lip gloss is its sticky or tacky texture. Lip gloss sticks generally have a creamy, more solid formula, which can feel lighter and more comfortable on the lips. However, the texture can vary from one product to another, so it is still worth checking the formulation before buying.

4. Can help keep lips soft

Many lip gloss sticks have a balm-like texture and contain oils, butters or other emollients that can help keep lips feeling soft. They can be a comfortable option when you want some shine without the dry feeling that can sometimes come with matte lip products.

That said, gloss sticks are primarily makeup products. If your lips are extremely dry or chapped, a nourishing lip balm designed for intensive moisturisation may be a better choice.

5. Perfect for a natural makeup look

If you prefer minimal makeup, a sheer or lightly tinted gloss stick can add just enough colour and shine to make your lips look polished. Shades such as pink, nude, peach and mauve can work well for everyday wear.

A glossy lip also pairs easily with simple makeup, including lightweight base products, blush and mascara.

6. Convenient for on-the-go touch-ups

The lipstick-style packaging makes gloss sticks easy to carry in your handbag or makeup pouch. You can apply them directly from the tube without needing a mirror for precise application in most cases.

They are particularly useful for long office days, travel and occasions when you want to refresh your lip colour without carrying several products.

7. Combine colour and shine in one product

A gloss stick can offer both pigmentation and shine, helping you simplify your makeup routine. Instead of applying a lipstick and then layering a gloss over it, you can use one product to add colour while giving the lips a glossy finish.

This makes gloss sticks a practical option for anyone who prefers a quick, fuss-free makeup routine.

How to choose the right lip gloss stick Start by considering the type of finish you want. For everyday use, sheer pinks, nudes, peaches and mauves are versatile choices. If you want your lips to stand out more, look for a gloss stick with stronger pigmentation.

Texture is equally important. If you dislike sticky lip products, look for lightweight, creamy formulas. For lips that tend to feel dry, you can consider formulas containing ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil or other moisturising emollients.

Also consider the packaging. Twist-up or retractable sticks are generally convenient to carry and use, particularly when you need quick touch-ups outside the house.

Are lip gloss sticks worth trying? If you like the shine of a lip gloss but prefer the convenience of a lipstick, a lip gloss stick can be a useful addition to your makeup collection. It offers easy application, convenient touch-ups and, in many cases, colour and shine in a single product.

It may not replace a highly pigmented matte lipstick when you want a bold or long-lasting lip look. However, for everyday makeup, office wear and fresh, glossy finishes, a lip gloss stick can be a practical choice.