Don’t sleep with makeup on: 5 cleansing balms worth considering for your vanity

Cleansing balms that are perfect for removing makeup (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility We know that after a hectic work schedule, all you want is to throw yourself on the bed, but if you have been sleeping with makeup on, it's time to change your routine. If you haven't started using cleansing balms yet, it's time to add one to your vanity kit right away. Cleansing balms are oil-based makeup removers that remove stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum without necessarily leaving the skin feeling stripped or excessively dry. They can be particularly useful if you regularly wear foundation, concealer, waterproof mascara or long-wearing lipstick.

But with shelves full of cleansing balms, which ones are actually worth considering?

We looked at their formulations, intended skin types, cleansing claims and current product information to shortlist five options for different preferences and budgets.

Benefits of a cleansing balm: Removes makeup effectively

Cleansing balms can dissolve foundation, concealer, lipstick, mascara and other long-wear makeup, making them useful as the first step of a double-cleansing routine.

Helps dissolve sunscreen and other oil-soluble products

Sunscreen can be stubborn to remove with a regular face wash. A cleansing balm helps dissolve sunscreen residue and other oil-soluble products.

Cleanses without excessive dryness

Unlike some foaming cleansers, Many cleansing balms can cleanse without leaving the skin feeling excessively dry or tight.

Helps remove excess sebum

The oil-based formula can bind with oil and sebum on the skin, helping lift away impurities accumulated throughout the day.

Suitable for dry and normal skin

The nourishing texture can be particularly comfortable for dehydrated skin, although the right formula can work across different skin types.

Makes cleansing gentler

You generally massage the balm onto dry skin rather than rubbing vigorously with cotton pads. This can help minimise unnecessary friction.

Leaves skin feeling soft

Many cleansing balms contain emollient ingredients that help maintain a comfortable skin feel after cleansing. Are cleansing balms suitable for oily or acne-prone skin?

Yes, potentially. Having oily or acne-prone skin does not automatically mean you need to avoid cleansing balms.

The important thing is to choose a formulation that suits your skin and rinse it thoroughly. If a particular product consistently causes congestion, irritation or breakouts, stop using it and reassess the formulation. However, if you have persistent acne, very sensitive skin, eczema or a history of reactions to skincare products, consider speaking to a dermatologist before introducing a new cleansing product.

How we selected these cleansing balms We assessed each product based on its current ingredient list, cleansing claims, texture, fragrance content, intended skin type and suitability for removing makeup and sunscreen. We also considered the brand's usage instructions and current product information. Since skincare can perform differently depending on individual skin type and sensitivity, these recommendations are intended as a guide rather than a guarantee of results.

How to use a cleansing balm correctly Using more product or rubbing harder doesn't necessarily mean cleaner skin. A gentle technique is preferable.