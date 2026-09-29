Quote of the day by Keanu Reeves: ‘I know the ones who love us will miss us’

Keanu Reeves, actor, musician, and philanthropist, needs no introduction. In his screen career that spans over four decades, he has stepped into the shoes of multiple iconic characters: from a time-travelling high school slacker in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, to the chosen one in The Matrix, to the unbeatable assassin in John Wick.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You have to find yourself in your work, work with good people and…'

But more than for being a star, Keanu Reeves is beloved by all for his down-to-earth personality, his amiable persona and his philanthropic efforts. He is a star without frills, an action hero who likes to talk about philosophy. He is a member of a musical band, co-founder of a motorcycle band and co-creator of a comic book franchise.

On September 2 this year, Keanu Reeves turned 62. Today’s quote is a statement he made while appearing on an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in 2019, while he was promoting his film, John Wick: Chapter 3. Sharing his views on what happens after death, Keanu Reeves stated, “I know the ones who love us will miss us.”