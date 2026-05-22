Stephen Colbert best moments, most memorable interviews as Late Show host bids goodbye

After 11 years behind the Late Show desk, Stephen Colbert is signing off following CBS's decision to cancel the program. This brings an end to one of late-night television’s most memorable eras. Stephen Colbert during The Late Show on CBS, delivered several memorable celebrity interviews and viral late-night moments across his 11-year run. (Getty Images via AFP)

From emotional celebrity conversations to viral comedy moments, Colbert’s journey as host produced several unforgettable interviews that connected with audiences around the world. Here are some of the best moments of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Also read: Why CBS is canceling Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. Real reason revealed

1. Joe Biden’s emotional interview about grief and faith One of the best moments of Colbert’s Late Show era came during his personal conversation with then-Vice President Joe Biden. The interview focused less on politics and more on grief, faith and family loss following the death of Biden’s son Beau. The program was broadcast on September 11, 2015.

The conversation reached the heart of the audience because both of them talked about personal suffering rather than politics. Colbert also spoke openly about losing his father and brothers in a plane crash during childhood. Their emotional exchange became one of the most praised interviews in modern late-night television.