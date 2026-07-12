PM Modi, CM Vijay pay heartfelt tribute to S Janaki: 'Irreparable loss to the world of music'

She was an extraordinary artist: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi posted on X, “The news of Janakamma garu’s passing has deeply shaken my heart. In my cinematic journey, she lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs. It was her voice that breathed life into the many emotions we brought to life on screen. Behind so many songs that audiences fondly remember from my career lies Janakamma garu’s sweet voice. Every time those songs play, those days… those memories… come alive once again before my eyes. Janakamma garu was not just a singer… she was an extraordinary artist who transformed emotions into melody. Every song she sang is a memory… a feeling… a lifelong bond. Today, we have lost a towering pinnacle in the world of music. But her song will forever resonate as inspiration for generations and as the background score to our lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the family members of Smt. S. Janaki garu, her loved ones, and the millions of music lovers who admired her. Janakamma garu… your voice is immortal. Om Shanti.”