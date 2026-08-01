Jugni singer files police complaint over Jacqueline Fernandez's wardrobe malfunction clip, alleges AI tampering

Jacqueline Fernandez and the other members associated with the song have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

Sonu, who has sung the track alongside B Praak , filed a police complaint on Friday over the matter, alleging that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with a police officer while holding a copy of the complaint. He wrote in the caption, "I have filed a police complaint regarding my song 'Jugni'. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon."

Internet reacts Fans reacted strongly to the controversy. One comment read, "The seriousness of Sonu Thukral's allegations should be thoroughly investigated, and if the allegations are found to be true, the person who made the AI-edited video should be caught as soon as possible." Another user wrote, "15 days ago, Sonu Thukral's music video Jugni was released, in which objectionable scenes of Jacqueline were shown. There was opposition to it on social media; people said good and bad things, but now the truth has come to light. Sonu Thukral has revealed that those scenes were created by someone using AI, for which he has filed a report in cyber crime."

Jacqueline Fernandez's films On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen on the big screen in Welcome To The Jungle. The multi-starrer was led by Akshay Kumar and also featured Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani and several others. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film performed decently at the box office, earning ₹133.98 crore net in India and grossing ₹192.60 crore worldwide.

Jacqueline currently has one film in the pipeline. She is reportedly set to star in a supernatural thriller produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment. According to reports, the film went on floors earlier this year. However, it has not yet been officially announced.