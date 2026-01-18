‘Convey this to B Praak’: Bishnoi gang's chilling threat, ₹10-crore extortion message to friend in Mohali

Singer B Praak is the latest name to join the list of targets of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The singer's close friend has reportedly received a death threat for B Praak, during which an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang asked him to forward the "message" to the singer. As per a report by news agency PTI, Dilnoor, who filed an FIR after receiving the threat call, said he received two missed calls from an international number on January 5.

Dilnoor, also a singer, who filed an FIR after receiving the threat call, said he received two missed calls from an international number on January 5. He again received a call on January 6, but disconnected it. Later, he received a voice message in which the caller demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore, he has told the police in Mohali district of Punjab where he lives.

"This is Arzoo Bishnoi speaking. Convey a message to B Praak that we want ₹10 crore. You have one week. No matter which country you go to, if anyone associated with him is found, we will cause harm. Do not take it as a fake call. If (he) cooperates, it is fine; otherwise, tell him we will bury him in dirt," said the audio message.

The matter remains under investigation and a case has been filed under sections 308 (4) (extortion) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sohana police station in Mohali.

“We are tracing the call records and further investigation is on,” Mohali district police chief Harmandeep Singh Hans told the media.

As reported by HT, this threat against B Praak comes amid a series of extortion and firing incidents linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Comedian Munawar Faruqi is also among the names of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's “hit list”. The comedian had been given police security after he received threats in 2024.

Amid the ongoing threats issued by this gang, the government of Canada has already declared the Bishnoi Gang a "terrorist entity" some months ago.

"The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation," read the official statement issued by the Canadian government.