'Operating out of India': What Canada said on declaring Bishnoi Gang a 'terrorist entity'

Canada on Monday announced that it has declared the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a "terrorist entity". In its statement, Ottawa highlighted that the criminal gang primarily operates out of India. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including in Canada. (HT Photo )

This decision from Canada comes amid recent attacks attributed to the Bishnoi gang, targeting significant diaspora communities.

Also Read | Bishnoi gang listed as terror entity in Canada: ‘Targets specific communities’

“Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," said Gary Anandasangaree, Canada's Minister of Public Safety.

What did Canada say?

Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment. For example, it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group. It is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group. The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's cafe targeted over invite to Salman Khan, claims Bishnoi gang member

The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. Listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting their crimes and making communities safer.

Bishnoi Gang linked to various murders, firings in India

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been linked to various murders since the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. Other murders the gang has been involved in are the murder of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi in December 2023, the killing of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique October 2024.

Recently, the gang made headlines after firing outside the home of Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been targeted by the Bishnoi gang over the 1999 blackbuck case, in April 2025.