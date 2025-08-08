Kapil Sharma's cafe targeted over invite to Salman Khan, claims Bishnoi gang member

Amid the ongoing probe in the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, an audio has reportedly surfaced, linking the targeting to actor Salman Khan being invited to the cafe's inauguration. Salman Khan was the guest on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Season 3 on Netflix

According to an India Today report, one member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has released an audio threatening that any director, producer, or artist who worked with Salman Khan would be "shot in the chest".

The publication claims to have exclusively accessed the audio, and quotes the gang member: "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show".

The audio threatened to kill any "small-time actor or a small-time director" who worked with Salman Khan, the publication further reported.

Salman Khan was the guest in the first episode of the third season of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. During the episode Salman Khan was invited to the inauguration of the cafe, the gangster reportedly claimed in the audio.

Unidentified gunmen fired shots at Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey on Thursday in the second such attack on the comedian's cafe within weeks, the first one being in July.

The Surrey Police have so far not shared much details, but a probe is underway to determine who was behind the attacks. No one was injured in both the attacks.

This is not the first time a targeting of a celebrity's property abroad has been linked to his affinity with Salman Khan.

A shooting took place outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver last year, weeks after he released a music video featuring Salman Khan. Later, the Bishnoi gang threatened Dhillon over his connections with Salman Khan, an India Today report had said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has repeatedly targeted Salman Khan, primarily because of the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community members hold the blackbuck as sacred and have long opposed Khan’s alleged involvement. Last year, the actor received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and there was a firing outside his home in Mumbai's Bandra.